John Textor values ​​fans and says: ‘Being called savior of the homeland at Botafogo is a burden, but I think I can be the guy who makes decisions’

investor of SAF of Botafogo, John Textor is in Rio de Janeiro and has a long schedule. He has already been to CBF, participated in the “Seleção SporTV” program and became a carioca citizen. This Friday, the program “SporTV News” aired excerpts from yet another report with the American businessman, who spoke about the challenge at the club.

– I was impressed, I realized the responsibility when I was recognized on the street, in Miami, by a fan who stopped me to take a picture. I don’t like being called the owner, I’m a co-owner alongside the fans. Each group of investors has a strategy, finding a model that fits the club’s profile is a challenge – he explained.

Textor joked about signing foreign players.

– Either I bring more Premier League players to be my interpreters or I learn Portuguese. I think it will be cheaper to understand Portuguese – she pointed out.

Finally, he spoke about the responsibility he has at Botafogo.

– Being called a savior of the homeland is a burden, even a little frightening. I know I’m not 100% sure it’s going to work, but for every lunatic who decides to invade the training ground, there are millions of other fans who understand that this is a step-by-step process. It’s pressure to be the decision-making guy, but I can be that guy – he added.