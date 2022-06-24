Jumbo pilot’s phone seized in Argentina confirms links with terrorists

The content found on the cell phone of the Iranian commander who was aboard a Venezuelan Boeing 747 arrested in Argentina would have confirmed his links with terrorists, according to authorities in the neighboring country.

Disclosure – Conviasa





The name of Gholamreza Ghasemi has been one of the most talked about in recent days in Argentina, as he is the best known of the four Iranian pilots who were passengers aboard a Boeing 747 currently registered in Venezuela. The aircraft was, in fact, commanded by two Venezuelans and carried auto parts from Mexico to Buenos Aires.

The real soap opera that became the case of the Emtrasur Cargo 747-300 has had chapters that confirm the crew’s connection with terrorist cells in Iran.

After having the black box seized, the Jumbo is isolated and under surveillance at Ezeiza Airport, from where it was unable to leave due to denial of fuel supply by all suppliers in the Southern Cone. But, in addition to the cockpit voice recorder, the cell phones of the Iranian crew were also seized, which were not on the flight list and their presence on board had no technical reason.

Gholamreza Ghasemi’s cell phone was the most revealing: it contained photos of a member of the Quds Forces, which are one of Iran’s military divisions. Photos of the then fighter with missiles, tanks and a flag reading “Death to Israel” were also found, according to MercoPress.

Gholamreza Ghasemi at the time he owned Qeshm Air





Quds has direct ties to Hezbollah, and participates in various terrorist activities, including a 2007 attack on a US post in Iraq, where 5 US soldiers were killed. Since then, the US has classified Quds as a terrorist organization, a move followed by Canada, Israel and Saudi Arabia. Because of this, anyone who gets involved with the organization, finances or helps, would also be classified as a terrorist and would be sanctioned, arrested or hunted down.

Gholamreza had been on the US radar for some time, as his defunct airline, Qeshm Air, reportedly transported weapons for Hezbollah and the Quds Forces. Now, with the revelations of his cell phone, he must be imprisoned in Argentina and an extradition request must be made by the Americans or even Israelis.



