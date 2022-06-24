know what the first signs are

In the 1980s, the HIV virus and AIDS were considered a worldwide threat: suddenly several people had this disease, presenting a much thinner appearance, weakness, diarrhea and various symptoms. However, when it comes to early symptoms of HIV, they are actually quite different from these.

“Acute infection manifests itself after 15 days of contact with the virus, between 2 and 4 weeks. At that time, no symptoms may appear — up to two thirds of people may not have them”, explains infectologist Celso Granato, director clinician at Grupo Fleury and adjunct professor at Unifesp (Federal University of the State of São Paulo).

When they appear, the first symptoms of HIV are very similar to a virus:

“These are non-specific symptoms and that the person often has and doesn’t even think it might be HIV and doesn’t even seek care”, says Rico Vasconcelos, from SEAP/HIV, the outpatient clinic specializing in HIV at the Hospital das Clínicas da FMUSP (Faculty of Medicine from the University of São Paulo) and columnist for VivaBem.

Latency phase and new symptoms

After this first manifestation, which may not even happen, the virus usually stays quiet for a while, in the so-called latency phase. “It continues to multiply slowly, without causing symptoms, but compromising the immune system in the long term”, warns infectious disease specialist Jaime Araújo, health care manager at Huac-UFCG (Alcides Carneiro University Hospital of the Federal University of Campina Grande) , which is part of the Ebserh (Brazilian Hospital Services Company) network.

Then, after 10 or 12 years or so, this balance breaks down and opportunistic diseases start to appear. They are the ones that will determine the different symptoms that may arise at this stage, such as:

1. diarrhea

“The HIV virus causes a chronic inflammatory process in the intestine, destroying the villi and intestinal cells”, teaches Araújo. With this, the absorption of water and nutrients by the organ is impaired, which causes diarrhea.

“In the intestine, we have many TCD4 lymphocytes (the most attacked by HIV) in the so-called Peyer’s patches, they are infected and destroyed, causing the intestine to lose its ability to function as an immune barrier”, explains Vasconcelos.

2. Slimming

With the process explained above, combined with the loss of appetite and the high inflammatory activity of the infection (which increases the body’s caloric burn), it is common for a person to lose weight very quickly. “The patient is both consuming himself more quickly and eating worse”, summarizes Vasconcelos.

3. Kaposi’s Sarcoma

This tumor is caused by the herpes virus type 8, which can be present in immunocompetent people, but manifests itself in those who have HIV due to a weakened immune system. “It is an opportunistic disease that used to be very common in people with AIDS, which is a neoplasm of blood vessels”, considers the infectologist.

According to Granato, the infection is quite rare outside of those who have HIV, so much so that the herpes virus type 8 was discovered by science after the discharge of this disease. “Usually it is necessary to have very low immunity, with a count of less than 50 thousand T4 cells per mm³ of blood”, explains the specialist, who reinforces that today this situation is much less found.

4. White spots on the mouth and tongue

These symptoms occur due to oral thrush: “We all have the fungus Candida in the mouth, but only those with a weakened immune system develop this condition”, reinforces Vasconcelos. In other words, its presence shows how the patient’s immunity is already compromised.

5. Cough and night sweats

Cough and night sweats are typical symptoms of tuberculosis, “a very typical and very frequent opportunistic disease in people with AIDS”, says Vasconcelos.

6. Memory loss

The Central Nervous System is also often affected by the virus. “There is even a category of diseases called neuropsychiatric disorders associated with HIV that can have several manifestations, memory loss is one of them”, reinforces Vasconcelos. Manifestations of dementia may even appear in untreated people.

But it is very important to emphasize that when the person follows the proper treatment, this type of symptom does not appear and he leads a normal life. “When doctor and patient find the best combination of medication, the person will live to old age. But it is necessary to follow the treatment correctly”, explains Granato.

How to have an earlier diagnosis?

For Rico Vasconcelos, in order to have an early diagnosis it is very important for people to have a testing routine annually. All people with an active sex life or exposure to risk should be tested periodically, according to doctors.

Granato also reinforces that physicians are attentive to symptomatic patients in the acute (ie, initial) phase. “The symptoms are very similar to mononucleosis, which is a disease more common in children. That is, if an adult appears with them, it is important to have a well-taken history and then test for HIV”, reinforces the specialist.

When the condition is diagnosed early, the patient will need to use antiretroviral, a drug that prevents the replication and multiplication of the HIV virus in the body.