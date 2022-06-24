Latam president criticizes free baggage check and says that selling miles is a “cancer”

Jerome Cadier, president of Latam Brasil, participated this week in the Panrotas Forum, an event aimed at travel agents, where he spoke about the company and addressed two very controversial issues: free baggage dispatch and the parallel trade of miles. Without saying anything, the executive said he repudiated the free luggage franchise, whose return project was recently vetoed by President Bolsonaro and that the sale of miles is a “cancer” in aviation.

The CEO believes that there is still a risk of the veto on free baggage checking being overturned in Congress and says that the return of the free allowance would be a step backwards in Brazil with an incalculable negative impact.

“What we have seen is almost a rematch against the sector for the increase in tickets. They don’t understand how this hurts Brazil, undermines attractiveness for new companies and demonstrates volatility in the rules. I hope there is a smarter voice in this discussion. Aviation will grow much more slowly because of this measure.”, highlighted the executive.

Regarding the parallel market for miles, Jerome said that Brazil is the only country in the world where such a market exists and that the practice distorts loyalty programs and delays aviation in Brazil.

“In my opinion, we are in the wrong direction, we have distorted a loyalty program, turning it into an industry. We need Brazil to align itself with international practices. Latam has been working on the path to eliminate this cancer mileage market. Until this year, we let this cancer lie dormant, but we need to eliminate it!” she emphasized.

Currently, the Latam Pass program allows redeeming tickets with points for up to 25 beneficiaries per year. Customers who issue tickets to more people will have their account suspended for six months. And, in case of recurrence, they may have their account cancelled.

And you, what did you think of the executive’s statements? Will the redemption limit be tightened? Comment and participate!