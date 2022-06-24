Leak reveals special NPCs, billion-dollar company purchases and more

New GTA 6 leaks hit the web

THE Rockstar Games built a reputation by naming his hit GTA. When players first saw Liberty City in Grand Theft Auto 3 2001, few could have predicted that it would be just the beginning of a series that continues to push the boundaries of immersion, scale and player freedom. As a developer, Rockstar has never liked reworking previous titles, preferring to create new mechanics and refine their best ideas for each release. GTA 6 is currently in production and is likely to increase further.

When version number 6 of the game was announced, the owner of the franchise announced updates about the game in development to her fans. “With the unprecedented longevity of GTA Vwe know that many of you ask us about a new title in the series Grand Theft Auto. With each new project we embark on, our goal is always to go above and beyond what we have previously delivered — and we are happy to confirm that the development of the next GTA 6 is happening”.

Now, according to the website, addicts, a leaker named, u/GTA_VI_Leak, has released new information about the game in development. He states that leaves will fall from trees, wind will have a dynamic effect on in-game items, clothing, hair, and trash will be realistically affected. Therefore, the game is likely to rely on the seasons.

In GTA VI there will be several sports organizations, being a foreign billionaire, known for illicit connections, owner of one of these teams. You NPCs from Grand Theft Auto 6 will take on a life of their own and follow a routine that can be dynamic. For example, an NPC might be in an office from 9 am to 5 pm and stop for an hour to rest or go do something else.

Online mode companies will soon be available at the launch of the new Grand Theft Auto Online of GTA 6, however, this mode will be released later after the story mode. The missions will be more challenging, and the character will have a weaker life, however, the amount of NPCs in missions will also be a little more reduced due to their better artificial intelligence.

The game’s protagonists will be able to call in henchmen as reinforcements, and the player will be able to choose these NPCs as being protection or backup. The female character, Rose, will be able to call in police reinforcements, as she works at the Vice City police station. These officers will use a more defensive stance in missions where they are available.

THE rose you can also call NOOSE tactical support, however, this service is expensive, but on the other hand, NOOSE officers are very well trained and have the best equipment. A similar system will also exist for the FIB. The leaker also details how much it will cost some of the companies that will be present within the map of GTA 6.

-Francis International Airport costs $20,000,000,000.

-Escobar International Airport costs US$ 12,000,000,000.

-Amir Tower costs $4,500,000,000.

-Yusif Amir Plaza costs $1,000,000,000.

-Von Crastenburg Hotel costs $500,000,000.

-Vice City Country Club costs $450,000,000.

-Cottonmouth Penitentiary costs $100,000,000.

-Liberty Lockup costs $40,000,000.

The leaker also claims that some deals can be bought from friends of the characters, and they can have their prices negotiated. So, if you maintain a positive relationship, you guarantee better prices. The player can also influence the price of companies, for example by burning down the Von Crastenburg hotel or harming people inside the establishment.

It was also informed that to complete 100% of the story mode of GTA 6, the player will have to buy all residential and commercial properties. There is an indoor race track in Vice City where licensed drivers can compete for cash prizes. There will be major events such as concerts and music festivals, featuring famous musicians from the game and the real world.

THE rose you will be able to accumulate some wealth and fame where these situations will open doors for the character to enter some VIP places where he mixes with the stars and elites of Vice City. On the other hand, you can also give money to the homeless, and this gesture can help change the lives of some. NPCs who will thank the character later. Comedy shows will return with real comedians, similar to what happened in Grand Theft Auto 4.