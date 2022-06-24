Leila offers R$ 1.1 million in salary to striker to close with Palmeiras

Information was released this Thursday afternoon based on the findings of the Revista Colorada portal, which covers the day to day of Internacional

Nothing else matters to the fans of the palm trees this Thursday (23) than the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil against São Paulo. Soon, at 20:00 (Brasilia time), Alviverde faces the rival in Morumbi – after the victory by 2 to 1 three days ago for the Brazilian Championship -, seeking to open with advantage the tie that will only be defined in July with the duel back at Allianz Parque.

However, a little while ago, information from the South boosted social networks among the people of Palmeiras. The name of Yuri Alberto, Former striker for Internacional and today at Zenit, from Russia, was ventilated in the sights of Abel Ferreira’s team. Officially, Corinthians and Colorado itself are interested in the loan of the 21-year-old player, who does not want to return to Eastern Europe.

With the region paralyzed due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, Yuri Alberto preferred to stay in Brazil training with a separate physical trainer. Meanwhile, he would have already settled the salary bases with the rival of Palmeiras in São Paulo. only the portal Color Magazinewho covers the day at Inter, assures that Anderson Barros made contact with the staff of the former number 11 colorado.

“Palmeiras entered the dispute for striker Yuri Alberto strongly. The offer of the São Paulo team is a salary of R$ 1.1 million per month, according to one of the intermediaries who follows the business. Also according to him, so far only Corinthians and Palmeiras made an official offer”, nail the portal Color Magazine.

Interestingly, Yuri Alberto was in Palmeiras’ sights at the end of 2021. At the time, Leila Pereira was trying to bring a “9 shirt” to Abel, but Inter asked for about 20 million euros, which made any negotiations unfeasible. In the last month, however, Abel gained two reinforcements from Leila: forwards Miguel “La Bestia” Merentiel and José Manuel “Flaco” López.