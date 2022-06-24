Lexus ES 300h 2022 brings more technology for R$ 349,990

Luxurious and hybrid, the Lexus ES 300h 2022 hits the market with more content and technology, starting at R$349,990.

Visually, the differential of the ES 300h 2022 is the front grille in “X”, which adopts aesthetic elements in “L”, keeping the full LED headlights with LED daytime running lights in an “L” shape.

The bumper still has chrome side moldings, while the light-alloy wheels are presented in diamond and the LED taillights.

Inside, the 2022 Lexus ES 300h has a new infotainment system with a 12.3-inch LCD touchscreen.

The Japanese luxury sedan also received the addition of the Lexus Safety System’s lane departure system, thus expanding the functionality of the 2022 ES 300h’s ADAS package.

In this case, the luxury Lexus brings adaptive cruise control, forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking, automatic high beam and lane departure system.

With Android Auto and CarPlay, the Lexus ES 300h 2022 has an analogue-digital cluster panel with a 7-inch TFT display, in addition to a HUD and multimedia features such as native GPS, digital TV, Wi-Fi, among others.

The ES 300h 2022 also has a driver’s seat that has 10-position electrical adjustment, in addition to eight adjustment options for the front passenger.

The luxury sedan also has a safety package with 10 airbags, traction and stability controls, ramp start assistant, among others.

With a leather interior and ample rear-seat legroom, the 2022 Lexus ES 300h is a hybrid without external recharging.

Having native front wheel drive, which differentiates it from the Lexus LS, for example, having a Dynamic Force 2.5 Atkinson cycle engine with two electric motors in the Hybrid Transaxle automatic gearbox.

It has a combined 211 horsepower and a four-wheel drive system to improve its performance.

The Lexus ES 300h 2022 is available in Sonic White, Chrome Grey, Titanium Grey, Iridium Silver, Graphite Black, Coral Red and Royal Blue.

Lexus ES 300h 2022 – Photo gallery