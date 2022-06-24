liter of gasoline drops by R$0.68; and ethanol, R$ 0.24

6/24/2022

(credit: Minervino Júnior/CB/DAPress)

The reduction in the tax burden on fuels proposed by the Complementary Bill (PLP) 18/2022, which came into force this Friday (24/6), should generate an immediate drop of R$ 0.68 per liter of gasoline and of R$ 0.24 in ethanol. The drop stems from the reduction in the PIS/Cofins rate.

However, in the case of diesel, which has put pressure on the entire cargo sector, relief should only be felt from July 1st, according to the Federal District’s Fuel and Lubricant Retail Trade Union (Sindicobustíveis-DF). ). This is because the ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) rates are still awaiting the publication of the reductions by each state.


“In the case of diesel, the federal government sanction stipulated that the ICMS on the product will be charged on the average PMPF of the last 60 months until 12/31/2022, according to Complementary Law 192, effective from 07/01/2022. This diesel issue is in a big dispute in the STF, but for now what should happen is that Confaz (National Council of Finance Policy) publish this average of the last five years until next week, so that from 01/07 have an impact on diesel”, explained Sindicocombustíveis-DF in a note.

The entity also informed that the forecast of transfers, from five large distributors, is that the reduction happens gradually and in installments, as stocks are renewed.

