Lojas Americanas lays off 400 employees amid a sharp decline in financial results

Founded in 1929 in Niterói (RJ), the American is one of the most successful retail companies in Brazil. Despite this, it made more than 400 layoffs throughout the national territory in the last 2 months. With information from the relocation site for technology professionals, layoffsbrasil.com and Canaltech.

Layoffs take place in a scenario where fintechs are announcing layoffs in a rush. The layoffs, according to the companies, are a result of the recent scenario of high interest rates and high inflation. THE ebanxpayment fintech, announced last Tuesday (21), the dismissal of 20% of employees, or more than 340 people, citing the “macroeconomic environment”.

Americanas is the controller of e-commerce sites and fintech Ame, in addition to having more than 3,800 stores throughout Brazil. According to Reuters Agencythe retailer stated in a note: “as one of the largest employers in the country and with more than 43,000 employees in all regions, adjustments to the workforce and adequacy of professional profiles ensure efficiency and a long-term strategy in its business”.

Despite the increase in sales, Americanas reported in May that it recorded a loss of R$ 238.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. The retailer attributed the poor results to high interest on the cost of the institution’s debts.

At the time of its opening, the company worked with the slogan “less than 2 thousand réis“, having ended its first year of operation, with 4 stores: 3 in Rio and 1 in São Paulo. The Austrian Max Landesmann, and the Americans John Lee, Glen Matson, James Marshall and Batson Borger, were the heads behind the construction of the Americanas empire, which aimed to sell products at low prices, since in Rio there were many employees. public and military with stable but modest income.

In 1940, Americanas went public, becoming a corporation. In 1982, shareholders of the Warranty Group entered the retailer’s shareholding composition as controllers. The retailer formed a joint venture in 1994 with Wal Mart Store Inc, which held 60% of the capital.

Currently, Americanas is controlled by Jorge Lemann, Marcel Telles and Carlos Sicupira (trio that controls the InBev), and currently belongs to B2Wa group that includes companies Submarine, shoptime and I’m cheap.