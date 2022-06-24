Lotofcil 2554: BH player wins more than R$ 600 thousand

The player must score 15 and 20 tens, among the 25 available on the card. (photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil) A gambler from Belo Horizonte hit the 15 dozen of Lotofcil, contest 2554, drawn on Thursday night (23/6). In addition to him, a person from Jandira (SP) also scored 15 points. Each of them will receive R$ 609,506.77.

The tens drawn were: 02 – 03 – 04 – 08 – 10 – 11 – 13 – 15 – 16 – 17 – 18 – 19 – 20 – 22 – 24.

How to play

The minimum bet, 15 numbers, costs R$ 2.50, and the draws are held from Monday to Saturday, at 8 pm.

The player must score 15 and 20 tens, among the 25 available on the card (see values ​​below), and wins if he hits 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15 of them.

15 numbers – BRL 2.50

16 numbers – BRL 40.00

17 numbers – BRL 340.00

18 numbers – BRL 2,040.00

19 numbers – BRL 9,690.00

20 numbers – BRL 38,760.00

If you want, the player can let the system choose the numbers for him through “Surpresinha”, or compete with the same bet for 3, 6, 12, 18 or 24 consecutive contests through “Teimosinha”.

If there is no winner in any prize band, the value accumulates for the next contest, in the prize band with 15 hits. Always check your betting slip.

Probability

According to Caixa, the chance of a single game hitting the 15 numbers is 1 in 3,268,760. With 20 numbers, the probability is 1 in 211.

15 numbers – 1 in 3,268,760

16 numbers – 1 in 204,298

17 numbers – 1 in 24,035

18 numbers – 1 in 4006

19 numbers – 1 in 843

20 numbers – 1 in 211

Prize redemption

The Lotofcil prize can be redeemed at any accredited lottery house or Caixa branches.

If the gross amount exceeds R$ 1,903.98, payment will only be made at Caixa branches, upon presentation of an identity document with CPF and receipt of bet.

Amounts equal to or above BRL 10,000.00 will be transferred within a minimum period of two days after the presentation of the winner at the agency.

If the player plays the game over the internet, he will have the option of withdrawing the prize in the Mercado Pago app, with a maximum net value of R$ 1,332.78 (gross of R$ 1,903.98).

If you prefer to go to a lottery house, you will need to present a printed proof of the bet and the six-number redemption code, generated by the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.

Lottery results (23/6)

Timemania 1799 – BRL 36.5 million

The participant chooses ten numbers from 01 to 80 and hopes that seven are drawn.

Check the tens: 05 – 11 – 24 – 26 – 41 – 43 – 79 Heart team: Vasco da Gama (76)

There was no winner with 7 tens. The accumulated prize will be R$ 39 million in the next draw, scheduled for Saturday (25/6).

Dupla-Sena 2382 – R$ 7.8 million

The player must match six numbers from 01 to 50. There are two draws per contest: the first of R$7,726,316.61, and the second of R$109,791.43.

1st draw: 06 – 15 – 24 – 34 – 36 – 46

2nd draw: 05 – 10 – 11 – 13 – 16 – 32

Nobody hit the six tens. The prize will be R$ 8.2 million in the next draw, on Saturday (25/6).

Lucky Day 620 – BRL 300 thousand

The player must match 7 numbers from 01 to 31.

Check the tens: 01 – 04 – 15 – 18 – 22 – 23 – 30 Lucky month: February (02)

There was no winner with 7 hits. The prize will be R$ 500 thousand in the next competition, scheduled for Saturday (25/6).