Love and Thunder is hilarious, heartfelt and “tremendously romantic”

American critics watched yesterday the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder, and the first reactions over the course of Taika Waititi started to be posted on social media. Check out some of the most interesting ones below.

The film was praised for both its humor and its dramatic aspects, defined by one critic as “an emotionally mature Marvel movie“. The film’s soundtrack and visuals were other qualities cited by journalists.

In his new movie, Thor must go through a midlife crisis in his 1500+ years. In his journey of self-discovery, he will meet other gods, he will meet his lover and also a new extremely lethal adversary: ​​Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods.

The film also stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt and Jaimie Alexander. Thor: Love and Thunder opens in cinemas in July 7.