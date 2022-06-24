‘Low-cost’ Colombian airline Viva starts operations in Brazil and will have connections to the US and Mexico

THE Live, airline Colombian “low-cost”, starts this Thursday, 24th, its operation in Brazil, with departures from Sao Paulo International Airport (GRU). The company will have flights to Colombia and connections to the United States, Mexico, Peru and the Dominican Republic. The São Paulo-Medellin section, for example, will have tickets from US$ 269 (round trip).

According to the company, initially, there will be three weekly flights on Airbus A320neo model aircraft. In total, Viva will have the capacity to transport 188 passengers per flight departing from Brazil.

The airline plans to open 30 new routes in the coming years. “Viva is a company that works to promote aerial inclusion, allowing people to fly more thanks to the benefits of the ‘ultra low-cost’ model”, says the group’s president and CEO, Félix Antelo, in a note. The company was founded 10 years ago and now has a total of 13 international routes.

According to the company, even with the obstacles in the air sector in Brazil, such as the volatility of the dollar and the value of aviation kerosene (QAV), Viva will offer promotional tickets for launch.

Viva will be part of Grupo Abra, holding company announced last month that will control Brazilian Gol and also Colombian Avianca – the agreement still needs to be approved by regulatory bodies.