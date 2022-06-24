Low-cost Colombian airline Viva starts operations in Brazil

Colombian airline Viva, which calls itself a low-cost company, started its operations in Brazil this Thursday (23rd), departing from Cumbica International Airport, in Guarulhos (Greater São Paulo).

The company will have flights to Colombia and connections to the United States, Mexico, Peru and the Dominican Republic. The São Paulo-Medellin section, for example, will have tickets from US$ 269 (round trip).

According to the company, initially, there will be three weekly flights on Airbus A320neo model aircraft.

In total, Viva will have the capacity to transport 188 passengers per flight departing from Brazil. The airline plans to open 30 new routes in the coming years.

“Viva is a company that works to promote aerial inclusion, allowing people to fly more thanks to the benefits of the ultra low-cost model”, says, in a note, the president and CEO of the group, Félix Antelo.

According to the company, even with the obstacles in the air sector in Brazil, such as the volatility of the dollar and the value of aviation kerosene (QAV), Viva will offer promotional tickets for launch.

Founded 10 years ago, the company already offers 45 domestic routes in Colombia and Peru; in addition to 13 international routes to the United States, Mexico, Peru, Dominican Republic, Argentina and now to Brazil.

register at Impulse and receive a weekly summary of the news that moves your pocket — in an easy-to-understand way:

Related