Luan Santana does not perform in a city in the interior of BA and city hall says that singer breached agreement | Saint John 2022

The singer Luan Santana did not perform on the first day of São João in the city of Entre Rios, about 140 kilometers from Salvador, and the city government said that the artist breached the agreement signed with the municipal administration. The information was released on the morning of this Friday (24) on a social network of the organ.
In the publication, the municipal management claimed that the artist’s production “presented justifications that did not convince the local production, which sought to dialogue to find a solution that would not harm the entrerriense, tourists and fan clubs”. [Confira comunicado na íntegra no fim da matéria]
Still in the publication, the city hall detailed that Luan Santana’s production made it a requirement that the singer’s presentation occur before any artist, which was met by the local production.
The g1 contacted the artist’s advice to ask for a position, but did not get a response until the last update of this report.
According to residents of the region, a long line formed at the access point to the square where the artist’s show would take place.
See press release from the City of between rivers in full:
“Regarding the artist’s presentation Luan Santana on the first night of São João de between riversthe city hall goes public to inform that the singer has decided not to fulfill his commitment and will not perform.
the artist’s production Luan Santana presented justifications that did not convince the local production which sought to dialogue to find a solution that would not harm locals, tourists and fan clubs. the production of Luan Santana made it a requirement that his presentation be before any artist, which was met by the local production. In addition to all other technical requests that were also fulfilled. It is worth noting that even the official schedule was changed to meet this request.
We didn’t find any feeling other than indignation at the lack of respect for everyone. It is worth mentioning that the city hall complied with all contractual requirements. In time, the municipal government of between riversthrough its legal department will take all appropriate measures”.
