Lucas do Rio Verde City Hall

Jenni Smith 16 hours ago Health Comments Off on Lucas do Rio Verde City Hall 7 Views

</p><p class=dropFL><span style=font-size:14px;>The Municipality of Lucas do Rio Verde, through the Health Department, informs that, after determination by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), the antihypertensive medication losartan was collected from municipal pharmacies. The withdrawal is only from lot 21F52N of the brand PRATI DONADUZZI. The measure was taken by Anvisa due to the presence of concentrated chemical impurity, above the acceptable safety limit.</span></p><p><span style=font-size:14px;>According to the Municipal Pharmaceutical Assistance, lot n° 14183844 of the TEUTO brand is not in the lots listed by Anvisa, therefore, it can be used.</span></p><p><span style=font-size:14px;>It is important to emphasize that the patient using losartan should not interrupt the treatment, as this could bring risks to his health. The patient who has medication with the indicated batch must go to the municipal pharmacies for exchange.</span></p><p><span style=font-size:14px;>According to the coordinator of Sanitary Surveillance, Nadielle Patrícia da Silva Cruz, the team will be monitoring the city’s drugstores and pharmacies. “It is important that drugstore and pharmacy owners pay attention to this resolution by Anvisa and collect all lots from the aforementioned companies. The Health Surveillance will carry out inspections to monitor the situation,” she points out.</span></p><p><span style=font-size:14px;>The measure is preventive, adopted after new discoveries about the impurities, and it was carried out after carrying out analyzes on products on the Brazilian market to identify the presence of azide, which is an impurity that appears in the manufacturing process. The analyzes were carried out by the manufacturers of the drug in Brazil as determined by Anvisa.</span></p><p><span style=font-size:14px;>According to pharmacist Fernanda Dotto, the population needs to continue taking their medication according to their doctor’s instructions and that any change in treatment and medication should only be done with medical advice.</span></p><p><strong><span style=font-size:14px;>Drug users – what is important to know:</span></strong></p><p><span style=font-size:14px;> • There are other losartans on the market that can replace withdrawn or banned medicines.<br> <br> <br>• Only change medication when you have the new one in hand, as stopping treatment for high blood pressure and heart failure can produce instant harm, including risk of death from stroke, heart attacks and worsening heart failure.<br> <br> <br>• To request the exchange of the withdrawn or interdicted medication, contact the SAC of the responsible company. It is the duty of the pharmacy to replace or exchange medications under these conditions.<br> <br> <br>• There is no immediate risk from using this medication, as there are no data to indicate an increase in adverse events.<br> <br> <br>• Medications containing “sartanas” are safe and effective in controlling the treatment of hypertension and heart failure, significantly reducing the risk of stroke and heart attack.<br> <br> <br>• Losartan is considered a safe and effective drug, registrations of these drugs remain valid in Brazil and in several other countries</span></p></div><p><script>(function(d,s,id){var js,fjs=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];if(d.getElementById(id))return;js=d.createElement(s);js.id=id;js.src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0";fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js,fjs);}(document,'script','facebook-jssdk'));</script></p></div><div class=share-post> <span class=share-text>Share</span><ul class=flat-social> <li><a href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u=https://playcrazygame.com/?p=372724" class=social-facebook rel=external target=_blank><i class="fa fa-facebook"></i> <span>Facebook</span></a></li> <li><a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Lucas+do+Rio+Verde+City+Hall&url=https://playcrazygame.com/?p=372724" class=social-twitter rel=external target=_blank><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i> <span>Twitter</span></a></li> <li><a href="http://www.stumbleupon.com/submit?url=https://playcrazygame.com/?p=372724&title=Lucas+do+Rio+Verde+City+Hall" class=social-stumble rel=external target=_blank><i class="fa fa-stumbleupon"></i> <span>Stumbleupon</span></a></li> <li><a href="https://www.linkedin.com/shareArticle?mini=true&url=https://playcrazygame.com/2022/06/24/lucas-do-rio-verde-city-hall/&title=Lucas+do+Rio+Verde+City+Hall" class=social-linkedin rel=external target=_blank><i class="fa fa-linkedin"></i> <span>LinkedIn</span></a></li> <li><a href="http://pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url=https://playcrazygame.com/?p=372724&description=Lucas+do+Rio+Verde+City+Hall&media=https://www.lucasdorioverde.mt.gov.br/arquivos/noticias/10319/s/pref_lrv.jpeg" class=social-pinterest rel=external target=_blank><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i> <span>Pinterest</span></a></li></ul><div class=clear></div></div><div class=clear></div></div></article><div class="e3lan e3lan-post"><div id=M446504ScriptRootC1191132></div> <script src=https://jsc.mgid.com/p/l/playcrazygame.com.1191132.js async></script> </div><section id=author-box><div class=block-head><h3>About Jenni Smith</h3><div class=stripe-line></div></div><div class=post-listing><div class=author-bio><div class=author-avatar> <img width=90 height=90 src="https://i0.wp.com/playcrazygame.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/jenni.jpg?fit=90%2C90&ssl=1" class="avatar avatar-90 photo jetpack-lazy-image" alt loading=lazy data-lazy-srcset="https://i0.wp.com/playcrazygame.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/jenni.jpg?w=500&ssl=1 500w, https://i0.wp.com/playcrazygame.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/jenni.jpg?resize=150%2C150&ssl=1 150w, https://i0.wp.com/playcrazygame.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/jenni.jpg?resize=300%2C300&ssl=1 300w, https://i0.wp.com/playcrazygame.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/jenni.jpg?resize=250%2C250&ssl=1 250w, https://i0.wp.com/playcrazygame.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/jenni.jpg?resize=80%2C80&ssl=1 80w, https://i0.wp.com/playcrazygame.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/jenni.jpg?resize=24%2C24&ssl=1 24w, https://i0.wp.com/playcrazygame.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/jenni.jpg?resize=48%2C48&ssl=1 48w, https://i0.wp.com/playcrazygame.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/jenni.jpg?resize=96%2C96&ssl=1 96w" data-lazy-sizes="(max-width: 90px) 100vw, 90px" data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/playcrazygame.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/jenni.jpg?fit=90%2C90&ssl=1&is-pending-load=1" srcset=></div><div class=author-description> She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.</div><div class="author-social flat-social"></div><div class=clear></div></div></div></section><div class=post-navigation><div class=post-previous><a href=https://playcrazygame.com/2022/06/24/hackers-steal-100m-in-project-cryptocurrencies-token-drops-10/ rel=prev><span>Previous</span> Hackers steal $100M in project cryptocurrencies, token drops 10%</a></div><div class=post-next><a href=https://playcrazygame.com/2022/06/24/rita-lee-is-photographed-by-her-husband-after-cancer-remission-sextou/ rel=next><span>Next</span> Rita Lee is photographed by her husband after cancer remission: ‘Sextou’</a></div></div><section id=related_posts><div class=block-head><h3>Related Articles</h3><div class=stripe-line></div></div><div class=post-listing><div class=related-item><div class=post-thumbnail> <a href=https://playcrazygame.com/2022/06/25/i-dont-want-to-die-says-journalist-with-terminal-cancer-after-raising-r-42-million/ > <img fifu-featured=1 width=310 height=165 src=https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/MfCt7cSjFdz774cldLyWtQ--~B/aD02NTA7dz02NTA7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24-/https://media.zenfs.com/pt/bang_showbiz_br_articles_606/e8e5c446b6138b5a22997a31c14e3b08 class="attachment-tie-medium size-tie-medium wp-post-image jetpack-lazy-image" alt title title loading=lazy data-lazy-src="https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/MfCt7cSjFdz774cldLyWtQ--~B/aD02NTA7dz02NTA7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24-/https://media.zenfs.com/pt/bang_showbiz_br_articles_606/e8e5c446b6138b5a22997a31c14e3b08?is-pending-load=1" srcset=> <span class="fa overlay-icon"></span> </a></div><h3><a href=https://playcrazygame.com/2022/06/25/i-dont-want-to-die-says-journalist-with-terminal-cancer-after-raising-r-42-million/ rel=bookmark>‘I don’t want to die’, says journalist with terminal cancer after raising R$ 42 million</a></h3><p class=post-meta><span class=tie-date><i class="fa fa-clock-o"></i>8 hours ago</span></p></div><div class=related-item><div class=post-thumbnail> <a href=https://playcrazygame.com/2022/06/25/food-supplements-are-a-waste-of-money-scientists-conclude/ > <img fifu-featured=1 width=310 height=165 src="https://t.ctcdn.com.br/taD4qIskGHvO59rfDhLjyAaa8nE=/1400x788/smart/i604476.jpeg" class="attachment-tie-medium size-tie-medium wp-post-image jetpack-lazy-image" alt title title loading=lazy data-lazy-src="https://t.ctcdn.com.br/taD4qIskGHvO59rfDhLjyAaa8nE=/1400x788/smart/i604476.jpeg?is-pending-load=1" srcset=> <span class="fa overlay-icon"></span> </a></div><h3><a href=https://playcrazygame.com/2022/06/25/food-supplements-are-a-waste-of-money-scientists-conclude/ rel=bookmark>Food supplements are ‘a waste of money’, scientists conclude</a></h3><p class=post-meta><span class=tie-date><i class="fa fa-clock-o"></i>8 hours ago</span></p></div><div class=related-item><div class=post-thumbnail> <a href=https://playcrazygame.com/2022/06/25/cells-that-metastasize-in-breast-cancer-circulate-more-during-sleep-study-shows/ > <img fifu-featured=1 width=310 height=165 src="https://img.r7.com/images/cancer-mama-22062022115654778?dimensions=677x677&&&&&&&resize=677x677&crop=1025x1025+0+109" class="attachment-tie-medium size-tie-medium wp-post-image jetpack-lazy-image" alt title title loading=lazy data-lazy-src="https://img.r7.com/images/cancer-mama-22062022115654778?dimensions=677x677&resize=677x677&crop=1025x1025+0+109&is-pending-load=1" srcset=> <span class="fa overlay-icon"></span> </a></div><h3><a href=https://playcrazygame.com/2022/06/25/cells-that-metastasize-in-breast-cancer-circulate-more-during-sleep-study-shows/ rel=bookmark>Cells that metastasize in breast cancer circulate more during sleep, study shows</a></h3><p class=post-meta><span class=tie-date><i class="fa fa-clock-o"></i>8 hours ago</span></p></div><div class=clear></div></div></section><section id=check-also-box class="post-listing check-also-right"> <a href=# id=check-also-close><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a><div class=block-head><h3>Check Also</h3></div><div class=check-also-post><div class=post-thumbnail> <a href=https://playcrazygame.com/2022/06/25/what-is-the-importance-of-nutrition-in-climacteric-and-menopause-06-24-2022/ > <img fifu-featured=1 width=310 height=165 src=https://conteudo.imguol.com.br/c/entretenimento/65/2020/01/13/menopausa-calcio-1578948212135_v2_615x300.jpg class="attachment-tie-medium size-tie-medium wp-post-image jetpack-lazy-image" alt title title loading=lazy data-lazy-src="https://conteudo.imguol.com.br/c/entretenimento/65/2020/01/13/menopausa-calcio-1578948212135_v2_615x300.jpg?is-pending-load=1" srcset=> <span class="fa overlay-icon"></span> </a></div><h2 class="post-title"><a href=https://playcrazygame.com/2022/06/25/what-is-the-importance-of-nutrition-in-climacteric-and-menopause-06-24-2022/ rel=bookmark>What is the importance of nutrition in climacteric and menopause? – 06/24/2022</a></h2><p>Food has a great influence on the health of the body. In the case of …</p></div></section><div class='code-block code-block-3' style='margin: 8px auto; text-align: center; display: block; clear: both;'> <script async src="https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js?client=ca-pub-8232130961439015" crossorigin=anonymous></script> <ins class=adsbygoogle style=display:inline-block;width:336px;height:280px data-ad-client=ca-pub-8232130961439015 data-ad-slot=8193492005></ins> <script>(adsbygoogle=window.adsbygoogle||[]).push({});</script></div></div><aside id=sidebar><div class=theiaStickySidebar><div id=search-2 class="widget widget_search"><div class=widget-top><h4></h4><div class=stripe-line></div></div><div class=widget-container><form role=search method=get class=search-form action=https://playcrazygame.com/ > <label> <span class=screen-reader-text>Search for:</span> <input type=search class=search-field placeholder="Search …" value name=s> </label> <input type=submit class=search-submit value=Search></form></div></div><div id=block-3 class="widget widget_block"><script async src="https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js?client=ca-pub-8232130961439015" crossorigin=anonymous></script> <ins class=adsbygoogle style=display:block data-ad-client=ca-pub-8232130961439015 data-ad-slot=9684826551 data-ad-format=auto data-full-width-responsive=true></ins> <script>(adsbygoogle=window.adsbygoogle||[]).push({});</script></div></div><div id=recent-posts-2 class="widget widget_recent_entries"><div class=widget-top><h4>Recent Posts</h4><div class=stripe-line></div></div><div class=widget-container><ul> <li> <a href=https://playcrazygame.com/2022/06/25/lopez-stands-out-in-palmeiras-training-with-five-goals-video-palm-trees/ >López stands out in Palmeiras training with five goals; video | palm trees</a> </li> <li> <a href=https://playcrazygame.com/2022/06/25/mourning-da-cor-do-pecado-star-dies-and-globo-artists-lament/ >Mourning! Da Cor do Pecado star dies and Globo artists lament</a> </li> <li> <a href=https://playcrazygame.com/2022/06/25/gremio-does-not-accept-agreement-for-disagreeing-with-the-value-of-the-fine-and-will-be-judged-by-the-stjd-for-discriminatory-chants-guild/ >Grêmio does not accept agreement for disagreeing with the value of the fine and will be judged by the STJD for discriminatory chants | Guild</a> </li> <li> <a href=https://playcrazygame.com/2022/06/25/ex-menudo-reveals-that-he-was-raped-several-times-during-his-time-with-the-band/ >Ex-Menudo reveals that he was raped several times during his time with the band</a> </li> <li> <a href=https://playcrazygame.com/2022/06/25/vasco-fans-speak-out-against-homophobia-see-how-it-was/ >Vasco fans speak out against homophobia; see how it was</a> </li></ul></div></div><div id=categories-2 class="widget widget_categories"><div class=widget-top><h4>Categories</h4><div class=stripe-line></div></div><div class=widget-container><ul> <li class="cat-item cat-item-26249"><a href=https://playcrazygame.com/category/business/ >Business</a> </li> <li class="cat-item cat-item-245"><a href=https://playcrazygame.com/category/celebrity-news/ >Celebrity News</a> </li> <li class="cat-item cat-item-144"><a href=https://playcrazygame.com/category/entertainment/ >Entertainment</a> </li> <li class="cat-item cat-item-57"><a href=https://playcrazygame.com/category/featured/ title="Featured posts">Featured</a> </li> <li class="cat-item cat-item-385"><a href=https://playcrazygame.com/category/games/ >Games</a> </li> <li class="cat-item cat-item-128"><a href=https://playcrazygame.com/category/google-stadia/ >Google Stadia</a> </li> <li class="cat-item cat-item-53"><a href=https://playcrazygame.com/category/health/ >Health</a> </li> <li class="cat-item cat-item-6"><a href=https://playcrazygame.com/category/news/ >News</a> </li> <li class="cat-item cat-item-2"><a href=https://playcrazygame.com/category/pcgames/ >PC</a> </li> <li class="cat-item cat-item-21569"><a href=https://playcrazygame.com/category/pc-games/ >PC Games</a> </li> <li class="cat-item cat-item-3"><a href=https://playcrazygame.com/category/ps4/ >PS4</a> </li> <li class="cat-item cat-item-130"><a href=https://playcrazygame.com/category/pubg/ >PUBG</a> </li> <li class="cat-item cat-item-224"><a href=https://playcrazygame.com/category/social/ >Social</a> </li> <li class="cat-item cat-item-26250"><a href=https://playcrazygame.com/category/sports/ >Sports</a> </li> <li class="cat-item cat-item-129"><a href=https://playcrazygame.com/category/steam/ >Steam</a> </li> <li class="cat-item cat-item-5"><a href=https://playcrazygame.com/category/nintendoswitch/ >Switch</a> </li> <li class="cat-item cat-item-127"><a href=https://playcrazygame.com/category/technology/ >Technology</a> </li> <li class="cat-item cat-item-4"><a href=https://playcrazygame.com/category/xboxone/ >Xbox One</a> </li></ul></div></div></div></aside><div class=clear></div></div><footer id=theme-footer><div id=footer-widget-area class=footer-3c></div><div class=clear></div></footer><div class=clear></div><div class=footer-bottom><div class=container><div class=alignright></div><div class=social-icons> <a class=ttip-none title=Rss href=https://playcrazygame.com/feed/ target=_blank><i class="fa fa-rss"></i></a></div><div class=alignleft> © 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved</div><div class=clear></div></div></div></div></div></div><div id=topcontrol class="fa fa-angle-up" title="Scroll To Top"></div><div id=fb-root></div><div class='code-block code-block-5' style='margin: 8px auto; text-align: center; display: block; clear: both;'> <script async src="https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js?client=ca-pub-8232130961439015" crossorigin=anonymous></script> <ins class=adsbygoogle style=display:block data-ad-client=ca-pub-8232130961439015 data-ad-slot=7941109829 data-ad-format=auto data-full-width-responsive=true></ins> <script>(adsbygoogle=window.adsbygoogle||[]).push({});</script></div> <script src=https://c0.wp.com/p/jetpack/11.0/_inc/build/photon/photon.min.js id=jetpack-photon-js></script> <script src=https://playcrazygame.com/wp-content/cache/minify/51d25.js></script> <script id=tie-scripts-js-extra>var tie={"mobile_menu_active":"true","mobile_menu_top":"","lightbox_all":"true","lightbox_gallery":"true","woocommerce_lightbox":"","lightbox_skin":"dark","lightbox_thumb":"vertical","lightbox_arrows":"","sticky_sidebar":"1","is_singular":"1","reading_indicator":"","lang_no_results":"No Results","lang_results_found":"Results Found"};</script> <script src=https://playcrazygame.com/wp-content/cache/minify/4feba.js></script> <script id=jetpack-lazy-images-js-extra>var jetpackLazyImagesL10n={"loading_warning":"Images are still loading. Please cancel your print and try again."};</script> <script src=https://playcrazygame.com/wp-content/cache/minify/5b2fd.js></script> <script id=fifu-image-js-js-extra>var fifuImageVars={"fifu_lazy":"","fifu_woo_lbox_enabled":"1","fifu_woo_zoom":"inline","fifu_is_product":"","fifu_is_flatsome_active":"","fifu_rest_url":"https:\/\/playcrazygame.com\/wp-json\/","fifu_nonce":"54f4a9d186"};</script> <script src=https://playcrazygame.com/wp-content/cache/minify/ba1bd.js></script> <script src=https://stats.wp.com/e-202225.js defer></script> <script>_stq=window._stq||[];_stq.push(['view',{v:'ext',j:'1:11.0',blog:'155837676',post:'372724',tz:'5.5',srv:'playcrazygame.com'}]);_stq.push(['clickTrackerInit','155837676','372724']);</script> <script>window.w3tc_lazyload=1,window.lazyLoadOptions={elements_selector:".lazy",callback_loaded:function(t){var e;try{e=new CustomEvent("w3tc_lazyload_loaded",{detail:{e:t}})}catch(a){(e=document.createEvent("CustomEvent")).initCustomEvent("w3tc_lazyload_loaded",!1,!1,{e:t})}window.dispatchEvent(e)}}</script><script async src=https://playcrazygame.com/wp-content/cache/minify/1615d.js></script> </body></html>