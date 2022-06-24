Lucas do Rio Verde City Hall

The Municipality of Lucas do Rio Verde, through the Health Department, informs that, after determination by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), the antihypertensive medication losartan was collected from municipal pharmacies. The withdrawal is only from lot 21F52N of the brand PRATI DONADUZZI. The measure was taken by Anvisa due to the presence of concentrated chemical impurity, above the acceptable safety limit.

According to the Municipal Pharmaceutical Assistance, lot n° 14183844 of the TEUTO brand is not in the lots listed by Anvisa, therefore, it can be used.

It is important to emphasize that the patient using losartan should not interrupt the treatment, as this could bring risks to his health. The patient who has medication with the indicated batch must go to the municipal pharmacies for exchange.

According to the coordinator of Sanitary Surveillance, Nadielle Patrícia da Silva Cruz, the team will be monitoring the city’s drugstores and pharmacies. “It is important that drugstore and pharmacy owners pay attention to this resolution by Anvisa and collect all lots from the aforementioned companies. The Health Surveillance will carry out inspections to monitor the situation,” she points out.

The measure is preventive, adopted after new discoveries about the impurities, and it was carried out after carrying out analyzes on products on the Brazilian market to identify the presence of azide, which is an impurity that appears in the manufacturing process. The analyzes were carried out by the manufacturers of the drug in Brazil as determined by Anvisa.

According to pharmacist Fernanda Dotto, the population needs to continue taking their medication according to their doctor’s instructions and that any change in treatment and medication should only be done with medical advice.

Drug users – what is important to know:

• There are other losartans on the market that can replace withdrawn or banned medicines.





• Only change medication when you have the new one in hand, as stopping treatment for high blood pressure and heart failure can produce instant harm, including risk of death from stroke, heart attacks and worsening heart failure.





• To request the exchange of the withdrawn or interdicted medication, contact the SAC of the responsible company. It is the duty of the pharmacy to replace or exchange medications under these conditions.





• There is no immediate risk from using this medication, as there are no data to indicate an increase in adverse events.





• Medications containing “sartanas” are safe and effective in controlling the treatment of hypertension and heart failure, significantly reducing the risk of stroke and heart attack.





• Losartan is considered a safe and effective drug, registrations of these drugs remain valid in Brazil and in several other countries