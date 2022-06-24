Luiz Henrique plays his last game for Fluminense at Maracanã and cries as he leaves: “It’s going to hurt a lot” | fluminense

Fluminense’s 2-1 victory over Cruzeiro, this Thursday, at Maracanã, marked Luiz Henrique’s farewell with the stadium’s Fluminense shirt. The striker was cheered after the end of the match and in the mixed zone he was moved to remember his friends from the tricolor base. (See Luiz Henrique crying in the video above)

– The kids from Xerém always supported me, they were always on my side. Martinelli, André, Calegari… They were always very honest with me and I always with them. They say “Luiz, go ahead, you’re humble, you came from below… (he started crying emotionally).

– What makes me so emotional is that I have a lot of friends here, the kids from Xérem, I have to thank them a lot. They were always on my side. They were never cheated on me. I know there are a lot of bad people in this life, but these boys who came from below with me, always helped me a lot. In the difficult times, in the happy ones, that’s why I’m crying here. They helped me a lot professionally. This farewell will hurt a lot, that’s why I’m crying – completed the striker.

When asked about a possible return to Fluminense, Luiz Henrique said that the farewell is a “see you later”.

– I know that one day I will return to Fluminense. From the age of 11 they opened the door for me. It was the first club of my career, my father’s favorite team. I just have to thank this wonderful crowd.

After the game against Cruzeiro, Luiz Henrique, on leaving the field, surrendered to the Fluminense fans and said he was living a dream in his career. The attacker also confessed that he had a “film in his head” when he saw Maracanã screaming his name.

– It was everything I had hoped for in my life. All fans at Maracanã, I always dreamed of it. Even more with the victory, with the crowd screaming my name, it was my last emotion here at Maracanã. I just have to thank them. They did everything for me, from my first day here. Especially in this last game. Just thank them for this beautiful victory too.

– There was a movie in my head. It was a lot of sacrifice. From the first day when I was 11 years old there in Xerém until I reached the professional level. My family was all there, they even took a belt for me. It is very gratifying – said Luiz Henrique.

With 119 games for the Fluminense professional and 14 goals scored, Luiz Henrique officially says goodbye against Botafogo, on Sunday, at 4 pm, for the Brazilian Championship, at Nilton Santos Stadium. The striker has been sold since March to Real Betis. The striker said that it still hasn’t sunk in that he’s leaving the club.

– It still hasn’t sunk in, I don’t even know what to say. I’m holding back my emotion a lot. A kid as young as me, taking over the world, going out at 21 years old, I have to get my head straight. I’ve given my life this far, and I’ll give it until I retire.

Luiz Henrique said that initially he will not go with his family to Spain. The first goals, according to the athlete, are to go with the manager, get to know the new club, the players, and learn the local language to adapt more quickly.

This Thursday, Luiz Henrique’s last game at Maracanã was the victory against Cruzeiro, in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil. Even with the missed chances for Fluminense to increase the score, the striker talked about the importance of winning at home.

– We knew we could score more goals, but it didn’t happen. The important thing is to have come out with the victory. Now it’s time to go to Mineirão, give our lives and come out with the victory.

Best moments: Fluminense 2 x 1 Cruzeiro, for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil 2022

The return match of the Copa do Brasil against Cruzeiro takes place on July 12, at 9 pm, at Mineirão. Fluminense qualifies with either win or draw. In case of defeat by a goal difference, the match goes to penalties, because there is no goal away from home. Cruzeiro needs to win by two or more goals difference to qualify.

“Football is in shape, but the score was thin”, says Gabriel | The Voice of the Crowd

