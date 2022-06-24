Luva de Pedreiro’s agent tried to buy 4 properties in cash, says website

Businessman Allan Jesus, who manages the career of influencer Iran Ferreira, known as Luva de Pedreiro, tried to buy four properties in an upscale area of ​​Rio de Janeiro in cash, amid the controversy surrounding the financial situation of the internet phenomenon. The information was published this Thursday (23) on the SBT website.

According to the investigation, in early June, Jesus sought out brokers at Condomínio Cidade Jardim, in Jacarepaguá. In prints of conversations with a realtor, Jesus asks for information about the apartments and says he needs to pay for everything in cash. The broker sends links to properties with two and three bedrooms, with a size between 69 and 90 square meters, and prices between R$ 650 thousand and R$ 800 thousand. The prints show that the businessman did not want a penthouse and preferred apartments on low floors. He also said he sent the options to his wife to review.

“I want to make a good deal because [sic] I will pay upfront. Everyone I see trading [sic] thus.”

Also according to the website, he also sent audio in which he says he needs to buy four properties. In a telephone conversation, he says he was also closing a deal with a house in Condomínio Alphaville worth R$8 million, according to the website.

Sought by SBT News, the businessman did not comment.

Understand the situation of Glove of Mason

Last Sunday (19), Iran Ferreira informed in a live that he would stop posting videos, without, however, explaining the reasons. Then he removed mentions of businessman Allan Jesus from two networks.

According to columnist Léo Dias, from the Metrópoles portal, the influencer had only BRL 7,500 in his bank accounts, an amount incompatible with the earnings of Luva de Pedreiro, who has more than 14 million followers on Instagram and 7.5 million. on TikTok. Because of his success on the internet, the 20-year-old has already met Neymar, watched the Champions League final in Paris and enchanted Cristiano Ronaldo’s son.

Leo Dias also showed the precarious situation of the house where Luva de Pedreiro lives to this day. The residence is located in Quijingue, Bahia, 322 kilometers from Salvador, and is quite humble, with peeling walls and some rooms without doors and tiles.

Metrópoles also reported that the young man needs to pay R$ 5.2 million to terminate his career agency contract with ASJ Consultoria, owned by businessman Allan Jesus.

Amid the controversy, this Thursday, in a video on Instagram, Jesus explained that he invested BRL 200,000 in Iran and that they have BRL 2 million to receive in advertising contracts starting in July.