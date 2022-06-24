Maisa manifests herself after receiving criticism, sends an alleged indirect and thanks the public’s affection: “It’s all from the heart”

Maisa Silva decided to go public and express herself about the wave of affection she has been receiving from her friends, colleagues and fans. The presenter made a video sequences in her Instagram Stories on Thursday night (23) to talk about the moment she is living and revealed that many things are happening for her in this year 2022. Maisa’s message sounded like a response to the criticism it has been subjected to.

“Guys, this year is simply the happiest year of my life. And it’s not a happy planned one, you know? Because we have been organizing for a few years to make it work. No, this year is being based on ‘discover’. It’s been a while since I paid a dime for a year”, began the actress in her statement.

The presenter has been commented on in recent days due to rumors of her going to TV Globo to command the program ‘Video Show’, which left the station’s grid and is ready to return to the afternoons of the Marinho company. The hiring of the former SBT has been heavily criticized in recent days by Sonia Abrão, presenter of the program “A Tarde é Sua’, on RedeTV!, who even said that Maisa will not last in the new project.

“I want to thank you for the love, I’m also getting a lot of positive messages from co-workers and fans. Not for the reasons I wanted, but I know it’s all from the heart and I don’t even know how to reciprocate,” added the young woman. On her Twitter account, Maisa restricted herself to only liking a publication criticizing the journalist’s stance. “Guys, it’s not today that Sonia Abrão attacks Maisa for free, she tries to disqualify the girl in every way. The biggest anger is because Maisainha never gave her morals. Sonião is passionate”, says the post.