Maracanã maintains veto to Vasco x Sport in the stadium, and the carioca club revolts: “Arbitrary and illegal posture” | vasco

– The club does not accept the arbitrary and illegal posture of Consórcio Maracanã, which has CR Flamengo as its licensee and Fluminense FC as a consenting party, and declares that it will continue in the fight to ensure the right of its fans to follow the club’s games at Maracanã in conditions of equality with the others, as required by the term of permission of use granted by the State of Rio de Janeiro – reads an excerpt from the note (see full text at end of article).

1 of 3 Vasco fans at Maracanã in the match against Cruzeiro — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG Vasco fans at Maracanã in the match against Cruzeiro — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG

Vasco sees the denial as retaliation for all the problems the club faced with the concessionaire before the game against Cruzeiro, on June 12. At the time, Fluminense faced Atlético-GO the day before, and the pitch was in good condition the next day.

The administrator, in refusing the request, claimed that there was already a schedule of games at Maracanã in July, which provides for at least eight matches, which can reach 10, depending on the performance of Flamengo and Fluminense in the Copa do Brasil. Vasco disputes the argument, saying that, even if rivals advance in the competition, the maximum number of games in the month would be nine.

List of games at Maracanã in July:

02/07 – Fluminense x Corinthians (Brazilian Championship)

06/07 – Flamengo vs Tolima (Libertadores)

07/07 – Fluminense x Ceará (Brazilian Championship)

07/13 – Flamengo vs Atlético-MG (Brazil Cup)

07/16 – Flamengo vs Coritiba (Brazilian Championship)

07/20 – Flamengo vs Juventude (Brazilian Championship)

07/24 – Fluminense x RedBull (Brazilian Championship)

07/27 – (Possibility) Flamengo or Fluminense (Brazil Cup)

07/30 – Flamengo x Atletico-GO (Brazilian Championship)

Read the note released by Vasco:

“The Regatta Club Vasco da Gama regrets and repudiates the Maracanã Consortium’s decision not to reconsider the absurd veto of holding the CR game Vasco da Gama x Sport Clube do Recife, on Sunday the 3rd of July, at the Maracanã stadium.

The club does not accept the consortium’s arguments to close Maracanã for the Vasco and its fans in a highly popular game to be held on a Sunday, with no scheduled schedule for the stadium.

The claim used that when the CRVG request was made there was already a schedule of 8 (eight) to 10 (ten) games at the stadium for the month of July, depending on the performance of CR Flamengo and Fluminense FC in the Copa do Brasil, is outdated. The maximum number of games that the two clubs can play in the month of July is 9 (nine). The tenth game scheduled for the month should probably be a match between Fluminense FC in Conmebol competitions, from which it was prematurely disqualified. Therefore, the CR game Vasco da Gama x Sport Clube do Recife would be at most the tenth match in the month, which would fit perfectly into said schedule.

The other excuse raised cannot even be considered either. Maracanã has routinely hosted games with a break of 24 hours or less. This season alone, there were two occasions, in 2021 six times and 2020 another six. The allegation that the lawn would have “suffered” only with the CR match Vasco da Gama x Cruzeiro, held 24 hours after a Fluminense FC match, is not true. The entire game took place with the lawn in good condition, without any complaints from the athletes of the two teams.

Barring our game against Sport would mean that about 45 thousand Vasco residents, from Rio, from other cities and other states, would be prevented from watching their team’s game, since this is the difference in public capacity between the stadiums Maracanã and São Januário. It is not possible to accept that the Vasco da Gama is prevented from using equipment that is public and must be open and available to all clubs on equal terms. CR Flamengo and Fluminense FC have already played 24 matches at Maracanã this year. O Vasco da Gama performed only one and is being prevented from performing the second.

The club does not accept the arbitrary and illegal posture of Consórcio Maracanã, which has CR Flamengo as its licensee and Fluminense FC as a consenting participant, and declares that it will continue in the fight to ensure the right of its fans to follow the club’s games at Maracanã under conditions of equality with the others, as mandated by the term of permission of use granted by the State of Rio de Janeiro”.

