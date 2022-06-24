Marilu Bueno cannot resist surgery and dies at the age of 82, in Rio de Janeiro

(photo: Globo/Disclosure)

Actress and producer Marilu Bueno died this Wednesday (22/6), at the age of 82, at the Municipal Hospital Miguel Couto, in Rio de Janeiro, after complications in the postoperative period of an abdominal surgery. In a statement, the hospital’s management reported that the actress died late. She had been hospitalized in the unit since the end of May.

Born Maria Luiza David Bueno de Lima, on February 27, 1940, in Rio de Janeiro, the actress lived alone in her apartment in Copacabana, south of Rio.

Marilu has been acting since the 1960s with a vast list of outstanding characters in her career, especially in television and theater. She became known for comic roles in Rede Globo’s serials. Among them, the character Margot, in “O Bofe”; Mariinha, in “Estpido Cupido”; Gilda Duran, in “Sem Leno, Sem Documento”, shown in 1977, when she left melodramas for six years, only participating in humorous programs.

In 1983, he returned to Rede Globo in “Guerra dos Sexos”, by Silvio de Abreu. She acted in both versions of the soap opera as the housekeeper Olvia.

In 1985, she plays one of her characters most remembered by the public, the comic Tet, in “A Gata Comeu”, a great success in which Marilu won the affection of the viewers alongside Cludio Corra e Castro, her romantic partner in the plot.

A year later, he transferred to Rede Manchete, where he worked in some productions, returning to Rede Globo two years later. In 2006, she went to Rede Record, where she acted in the soap operas “Bicho do Mato” and “Chamas da Vida”.

After three years out of television, he returned to Rede Globo, where he participated in the remake of “Guerra dos Sexos”, playing Olivia Kraus.

In 2016, he was in “ta Mundo Bom!”. Four years later, she returned to TV and acted in “Salve-se Quem Puder”.