Marlos’ situation is exposed and teams from abroad look for Athletico-PR midfielder

Midfielder hasn’t been able to make many matches since he was repatriated by the Hurricane; injured, he can even be traded and leave the Club less than six months after arriving at Rubro-Negro

marlos was hired by Atletico-PR at the end of January. Repatriated after ten years in Europe, the midfielder returned to Brazilian football with another status, and seemed to be a player to take care of his position in Hurricane, aiming at the dispute of major competitions for 2022.

However, what was seen largely escaped this projection. In almost five months at the Club, Marlos only started twice, both in an alternative team situation, and added only 12 total games for the team since February, with three goals scored. The situation worsened after the midfielder’s recent injury, and made Hurricane rethink the athlete’s permanence.

According to journalist Nadja Mauad, from GE, Marlos interests two teams of the United Arab Emirates: the Al Nasr it’s the Khor Fakkan. Both teams are preparing to make offers to Athletico-PR to count on the player, who is 34 years old.

“The Arab teams have already contacted the athlete’s staff to find out if there is a possibility of leaving Brazilian football. Hurricane is aware of the survey, but will only evaluate it with the entrepreneurs if concrete offers arrive”, highlights Nadja, in her blog at GE.

Injured and without playing since May 26, when he entered the second half of Athletico-PR’s 5-1 victory over Caracas for Libertadores, Marlos has been out of action for almost a month. So far, he’s averaging 32 minutes per game.and the player’s underutilization makes it viable to trade him with foreign teams.