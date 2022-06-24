Mason’s Glove: Allan Jesus defends himself and says that influencer has a millionaire amount to receive

Allan Jesus, owner of the company that manages the career of Luva de Pedreiro, posted a video this Thursday afternoon on social media where he defends himself from accusations that he would be embezzling money from the influencer. The businessman said that he hired an audit and that he will prove the fairness of the contracts.

– About the entire process involving ASJ Consultoria: I hired an audit in which I will be examined. All documentation, contract, receipts and invoices of what was invested. Approximately, in these four months of work, more or less R$ 200 thousand were spent as investment in project expenses and personal expenses of Iran. I hope to have them in hand soon,” she said.

The agent said he was innocent and revealed the existence of a third account – this being a legal one – where Iran Ferreira would have access to the values ​​of trade agreements.

– Iran has two individual accounts and is aware of a third corporate account in which he is a member. This account was created this year. All our contracts have this account for receipt so that all transparency is possible. This account had no receipts – revealed Allan.

The businessman said that the agreements closed with brands such as Amazon have not yet been paid and revealed how much the influencer has to receive.

– Our advertising contracts total approximately R$2 million and no payments have been made. All payments will be made from July 2022. So far, all contracts have not been paid yet – he highlighted.

– Before our company was opened and we had a legal account, when I started working with Iran, he had made an informal agreement with an agency in which he had to deliver some videos on TikTok promoting a championship. I had to take it, keep his word. This amount was paid: R$ 20 thousand reais. As we still didn’t have the company, I had to issue an invoice and the amount was deposited in the ASJ Consultoria account-he concluded.

The portal “Metropoles”, which disclosed the whole story through Léo Dias, made an article with images of the simple house where Iran Ferreira lives with her family. Allan Jesus touched on the theme and said that he had been working on a project for a new residence for the young man since the beginning of April; and that those involved in the work would also speak out.

– About Iran’s house, which the images have been broadcasting, in April of this year I got in touch with an architect, she accepted. Since then we are negotiating with a global brand where the construction of this new house in Iran was being agreed as well as all the improvements to the property. The project was ready, the professional will also speak. Iran knew, the parents knew too – she said.

– I have screenshots in a WhatsApp conversation with the brand, with the architect. I have exchanged e-mails where I can prove that during these two months I had been taking care of the construction of Iran’s house. And I gave up receiving any amount for that, since I have a commercial agreement with Iran. The consideration for this brand would be the construction of the property for him. In this case, I was giving up my share to build Iran’s house on a property. His house that was there was used to just produce content, because he was in Rio and posted his routine here – he said.

Finally, Allan said that he has a name to protect and said that in case of evidence against him, he should bear the consequences.

– I believe that with the audit being completed, if it is proven that I stole R$1 from Iran, that I will bear the consequences. Since I am guided by the truth, I have a name to uphold. I work in this environment for many years, I have clients, partners, I have family. I am a family man, I am a son. I surrender to divine and human justice so that everything can be resolved in the best possible way. I want to make it clear that when the audit is ready I will prove by all means the regularities of my acts, my accounts and my dignity – he concluded.