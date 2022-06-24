MEC’s ​​CPI reached the minimum number of signatures to open an investigation

posted on 6/23/2022 4:09 PM / updated on 6/23/2022 4:51 PM



Milton Ribeiro with pastors Gilmar Santos and Arilton Moura, targets of the PF operation – (Credit: Reproduction/Social networks)

The Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) of the MEC, which will investigate the diversion of resources from the Ministry of Education to pay bribes to pastors, led by former minister Milton Ribeiro, has reached the number of signatures needed to be implemented — 27 in all. .

The Senate opposition leader, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), explained that the installation of the commission now depends on the president of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), but he believes that it will be done because, according to the applicant, the senator “is one of the presidents of the Senate most obedient to the text of the Constitution”.





“The parliamentary commission of inquiry [CPI] it is a minority constitutional right. According to the constitution, there are only three criteria for it to be installed: a certain number, a certain fact and time for operation. These three criteria are in the request for the installation of the parliamentary commission of inquiry”, said the senator.

Randolfe predicts that, with the existing evidence, the CPI will not need to be extended to 90 days, just 60 days will suffice. “All you have to do is ask, for the work of the CPI, the delegate of the Federal Police who led the actions now to share the documents held by the PF and the MPF”, he explained.

“10 CPIs in front”



Under pressure from the government base to open other CPIs, Randolfe said he did not see a problem, as long as he had the necessary requirements for the installation. So, you don’t have to go to court, the work can happen concomitantly.

“We are not intimidated by the argument from the government base that there are 10 CPIs at the front. You can do as many CPIs as you want. If they create and have the necessary requirements, CPIs will be established. It is not value judgment, but openness,” he opined.

The request can be filed with the Senate’s board of directors until next Tuesday (28). Randolfe explained that the installation can be done before the parliamentary recess in July and that work will continue when activities return in August. Randolfe already has 27 signatures, which is enough, but he wanted 30 names to file. Therefore, he also awaits the support of Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI) and Otto Alencar (PSD-BA).