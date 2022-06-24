Meningitis vaccine extended to 19-year-olds

posted on 6/23/2022 11:18 am / updated on 6/23/2022 11:20 am



Vaccine is available in the vaccination rooms of the DF public network – (credit: Carlos Vieira/CB/DAPress)

People up to 19 years of age and health professionals from the public and private network can look for routine vaccination rooms in the Federal District to take the meningitis vaccine (Meningococcal C). The expansion of the age group should be maintained until February 2023. After this period, the vaccine is once again restricted to children up to 12 months of age.

According to the manager of Immune-preventable Diseases of the Department of Health, Renata Brandão, the objective of the expansion is to ensure that individuals who have not been vaccinated before have the opportunity to do so. This is also due to the drop in vaccination coverage that occurs in the DF, from 84.5% in 2019 to 75.8% in 2021.





It is also important to consult the vaccine card, as individuals who received any dose of the Meningococcal ACWY vaccine, intended for children aged 11 and 12 years, should not receive a new vaccine. Vaccination locations can be checked in a list available on the website of the Health Department of the Federal District.

Why is meningitis dangerous?

Meningitis is an inflammation caused by viruses and bacteria of the membranes that surround the brain — meninges. It can be transmitted by coughing, sneezing, kissing and speaking. However, the body can develop antibodies and create resistance to the disease, which does not happen with children aged 6 months to 1 year, who have not yet developed antibodies. Doctors or the hospital must report any cases of the disease to the health authorities.

Check the symptoms:

– red spots on the skin;

– strong headache;

– neck stiffness (difficulty moving the head);

– High fever;

– vomiting (not always, initially);

– state of despondency, weakness.