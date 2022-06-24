Messages reveal ‘terror’ caused by a prosecutor’s attacker in SP: ‘staying after hours is dangerous’; VIDEO | Santos and Region

The behavior of the prosecutor who attacked his colleague at the Municipality of Registro, in the interior of São Paulo, generated fear and anxiety in employees of the place weeks before the event. After the aggression, Demétrius Oliveira de Macedo, 34, was arrested in Itapecerica da Serra. A video, taken by g1 shows a conversation between Gabriela Samadello Monteiro de Barros, the victim, and administrative agent Thainan Maria Tanaka, who also works in the municipal administration, through a messaging app (watch content above).

The dialogue on the matter started on the 27th, but lasted until the 30th of May. During the period, the women commented on episodes of aggression and even highlighted as a ‘security measure’ never being in public office only in the company of the prosecutor.

Doctor Demetrius just came here, it was 17:33, the ‘Pri’ [funcionária] spoke to him: ‘Are you back, doctor?’, but he didn’t even answer her. He went straight to his room and then stuck his head in Dr. Katia’s room. He came to ‘break the dick’, he was upset! — Thainan Maria Tanaka, employee of the Municipality of Record (SP), to Gabriela, prosecutor assaulted

On the first day of records on the behavior of Demétrius Oliveira de Macedo, Thainan reported that she and two other colleagues were frightened by the prosecutor. One of them, called “Lucas”, would have even locked one of the doors to avoid contact with the man.

On May 30, in turn, Attorney General Gabriela, who would be attacked weeks later, reported “fear” and said she “needed to do something”. In the course of the conversation, she also points out that she would ask for Macedo’s removal.

Thainan reported that she went to bed late because of “anxiety” generated by her colleague’s behavior. Gabriela said that she felt that way at that moment and had “shakiness”.

The two women then decided to establish some “rules” to work in tranquility, away from the risks that could be generated by Macedo.

Not working after hours, locking doors and keeping the other employees together for protection and even witnesses in case of possible aggression were measures put on the agenda.

As determined by g1, Macedo joined the city hall in 2011 and had a good relationship with Gabriela, the attorney general, until 2018. Since then, according to the victim’s report, he started to complicate the work environment. According to the authorities involved in the case, the audios exchanged by the two should be used during the police investigation.

The woman attacked is Gabriela Samadello Monteiro de Barros, 39 years old. She is the Attorney General of the Registry, in the interior of São Paulo, and the chief prosecutor of the aggressor. Gabriela was at work when she was assaulted.

Demétrius Oliveira Macedo, 34, is also a registry attorney. The perpetrator of the attacks had already shown suspicious behavior and was rude to another employee of the sector, as reported by Gabriela to the civil police.

The prosecutor had demanded action on the episode of rudeness against an employee, as she was afraid to work in the same environment as Macedo and sent a memorandum to the Administrative Secretariat with a proposal for an administrative procedure.

On Monday (20), the creation of a commission to investigate the facts was published in the Official Gazette of the municipality. Probably, according to Gabriela, that was what triggered the attacks.

4.What are the details of the aggression?

The case took place on Monday afternoon (20), around 4:50 pm, in the city attorney’s office, inside the city hall. The action filmed by another employee shows that Macedo threw punches and kicked her colleague, who was working when she was surprised by the attack.

According to the police report (BO), he attacked her first with an elbow to the head and continued with punches in the face. The prosecutor said she tried to defend herself and even received help from an employee, who was pushed against the door and hit her back on the handle.

Free to continue the aggression, Macedo continued punching and kicking, even with two other employees trying to contain him. At one point, Gabriela managed to be removed from the front of the aggressor.

It is also possible to hear in the video that he offends the prosecutor several times. As soon as they heard the screams, two employees from the legal sector went to the scene and managed to control the prosecutor.

5.What are the victim’s statements?

Gabriela stated that she feared a Macedo revolt against her. “I was afraid, yes. I was afraid that this would happen, but I didn’t imagine it would be physical violence, I thought it was a ‘argument’, an argument”.

The prosecutor also stated that she felt disrespected in the face of the aggressions. “My dignity was exposed. As a woman, I was disrespected, as well as a public servant. Anyway, it was a global disrespect of my personality as a woman,” she vented.

Now, Gabriela wants Macedo to be prosecuted as a result of the aggressions and offenses against her.

6.What did the attacker say to the police?

Demétrius Oliveira Macedo told the civil police that he suffered moral harassment in the workplace. “He admitted that he assaulted the victim and claimed that he did so because he was morally harassed,” said Fernando Carvalho Gregório, delegate of the 1st Police District of the municipality, in an interview with TV Tribuna, affiliated with Rede Globo.

7. Will the aggressor be exonerated?

As an immediate measure to punish the aggression, the Municipality of Registro published in the Official Gazette No. 1076, the decree No. 525/2022, determining the preventive suspension of Macedo.

As described in the official acts, the prosecutor will be suspended for 30 days, without receiving a salary, starting on June 21, the date of the aggression.

According to the city hall’s explanation, this measure is part of the administrative process that should end in Macedo’s dismissal. “It is necessary to follow this step and the legal procedures so that the decision is taken consistently”, he clarified.

9.What does the city say?

The municipal administration, through a note, expressed “the most absolute and profound repudiation of brutal acts of violence”.

“We reaffirm our commitment to the prevention and confrontation of all forms of violence, especially those that victimize women. The servers of the Municipal Attorney General’s Office and the Department of Legal Affairs will receive all necessary support, including psychological monitoring”, he wrote.

The municipal administration also told the other servers: “receive our support and know that the practice of violence is vehemently repudiated and will be severely punished”.

10.What does the National Association of Municipal Prosecutors say?

The National Association of Municipal Prosecutors (ANPM) stated in a statement that it sympathizes with the Municipal Prosecutor and repudiates Macedo’s violent conduct.

“The victim was attacked for reasons linked to the exercise of the position while the aggressor, it seems, acted motivated by a criminal intent. The ANPM reaffirms its commitment to raising awareness, preventing and fighting harassment in the field of advocacy and all forms of violence against women”.