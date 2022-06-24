Messages show aggressor’s lack of control before attacking prosecutor

Sao Paulo – Officials at the Municipality of Registro, in the interior of São Paulo, have already noticed for weeks the aggressive behavior of prosecutor Demétrius Oliveira Macedo, 34, who was arrested for assaulting his boss.

In a conversation obtained by G1, administrative agent Thainan Maria Tanaka called Attorney General Gabriela Samadello Monteiro de Barros to warn that the man had entered the office “disturbed”.

“Doctor Demetrius just came here, it was 5:33 pm, ‘Pri’ [funcionária] spoke to him: ‘Are you back, doctor?’, but he didn’t even answer her. He went straight to her office and then stuck his head in Dr. Katia’s office. Came to ‘break the dick’, I was upset!”, he said in a messaging app, on the 27th.

The exchange of messages also reveals that the employees were afraid of Macedo and that his presence caused them anxiety.

Thainan told the attorney general that one of her colleagues, identified as Lucas, would have locked the door to prevent Macedo from entering the place. “Lucas locked the door. We’re taking some time out. It came dry after you. It was scary,” he said.

On May 30, Gabriela said: “I need to do something”.

aggression

On the afternoon of the 20th, Gabriela Samadello Monteiro de Barros, 39, was brutally attacked by Macedo.

To metropolisesthe attorney general reported that the sequence of assaults lasted 20 minutes and that, in addition to punches and kicks, she was thrown at the wall.

“He became aware of a commission that would conduct an administrative proceeding against him. I think he saw a publication in the Official Gazette and was furious,” he says.

Demétrius Oliveira Macedo was arrested on Thursday morning (23/6), at the Santa Monica psychiatric hospital, in the capital of São Paulo.

