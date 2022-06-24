Ministry of Health confirms three cases of local transmission of monkeypox in SP | Sao Paulo

The Ministry of Health confirmed this Thursday (23) three autochthonous (locally transmitted) cases of monkeypox (monkeypox) in the state of São Paulo. There are three male patients, residents of the capital of São Paulo, aged between 24 and 37 years, with no travel history to countries with confirmed cases.

The cases are still under investigation to search for transmission links.

Patients are isolated, with a stable clinical condition, without complications and being monitored by the State and Municipal Health Departments.

So far, Brazil has 14 confirmed cases of monkeypox, ten in São Paulo, two in Rio Grande do Sul and two in Rio de Janeiro. Eleven are imported, with a history of travel to Europe, and three are autochthonous.

“The Ministry of Health, through the Situation Room and the National CIEVS, follows in direct articulation with the state of São Paulo to monitor cases and trace contacts. The folder advises that suspected cases are reported immediately”, says a note.

The WHO said monkeypox poses a “moderate risk” to global public health after cases were reported in countries where the disease is not endemic.

“The public health risk could become high if this virus establishes itself as a human pathogen and spreads to groups more likely to be at risk of serious illness, such as young children and immunosuppressed people,” the WHO said.

The organization says there is no recommendation to use a smallpox vaccine for monkeypox cases.

Microscope image shows monkeypox virus — Photo: Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP

The initial symptoms of monkeypox are usually fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen glands (lymph nodes), chills, and exhaustion.

“After the incubation period [tempo entre a infecção e o início dos sintomas]the individual begins with a nonspecific manifestation, with symptoms we see in other viruses: fever, malaise, tiredness, loss of appetite, prostration”, explains Giliane Trindade, virologist and researcher at the Department of Microbiology at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG).

Within 1 to 3 days (sometimes longer) after the fever appears, the patient develops a rash, usually starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body.