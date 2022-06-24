Mites live and mate on our faces. Should we be concerned?

A recent study from the University of Reading in the UK points out that there are tiny parasitic mites that live in the pores of the skin of human faces and they may be headed for a dead end on the evolutionary scale.

More than 90% of people host the 0.3mm mites in the oily folds of the face, the majority living in the pores near the nose and eyelashes.

The mite, Demodex follicularum, spends its entire life living in human skin follicles. During the day they feed on the secretions generated by oily skin. At night, they leave the pore to find mates and find new follicles to cross and lay their eggs.

According to Alejandra Perotti, co-author of the study, any effort to wash your face with the intention of getting rid of mites will be in vain, as they exist in the human body from birth and are transmitted from mother to baby during breastfeeding. In addition, they live in the depths of the pores, in an area unreachable for any cleaning. According to the expert, they are not harmful and are present in 90% of human beings.

“We must love them, because they are the only beings that live in our bodies our entire lives, and we must appreciate them because they clean our pores,” said Alejandra Perotti.

They are very small and cute. There’s nothing to worry about having them. They clean our pores and keep them in order. Don’t worry. Be glad you have a tiny microscopic creature living with you, as they don’t do any damage. Alejandra Perotti, to the BBC

love hiding places

“At night, while we sleep soundly, they visit the pores to have sex and have babies,” says Perotti. Yes, these creatures are using our pores as love hiding places. A very romantic and pleasant notion.

The study shows that as mites’ genetic diversity declines, their dependence on them increases – meaning they are at risk of possible extinction.

Mites have four pairs of short legs, each with a pair of claws. In addition to having a long body similar to that of a worm.

A study published in the journal Molecular Biology and Evolution found that the relationship between mites and humans is more intimate than it appears.

The researchers analyzed the mite genome and found that it has the fewest functional genes of any arthropod (insects, arachnids and crustaceans).

Microorganisms have become so dependent on their human host that their genome is “eroded”, reduced to the bare minimum of genes needed to survive, the researchers say.

The gene that normally regulates wakefulness and sleep in arthropods is inactive. Then, the body detects changes in the levels of the hormone melatonin in human skin secretions. It manifests itself when we sleep and returns to seclusion when we wake up.

In this way, it is clear that these microorganisms work in a dynamic that is increasingly synchronized with humans, indicating that people live with an external parasite, an organism entirely dependent on them for its existence.

On the other hand, as their genetic diversity declines, and with it their ability to leave the host and find new mates, they are also at risk of becoming extinct.

For Alejandra Perotti, in many cases, Demodex should be a matter of concern for people’s health, as they also contribute to the prevention of problems such as acne, by unblocking pores. Caring for them is also essential for a balanced relationship between humans and all living beings in nature, pointed out the expert.

They are associated with healthy skin. So if they go extinct, we could face more skin problems.

*With information from the BBC