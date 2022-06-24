Monica Martelli is rushed to hospital after TERRIBLE illness and health condition is revealed

Monica Martelli You are going through a delicate moment in your life. It so happens that the actress had to be hospitalized in a hurry last weekend, after developing acute gastroenteritis.

According to information published on the artist’s social networks, the hospitalization took place in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, where she traveled to present her play, entitled My Life on Mars.

“I have always valued respect and care for the public. Theater for me is a sacred place, of devotion and joy. Being here talking about this to you hurts me, but it’s important.” vented Martelli.

“Last Sunday, I got sick, I went to the hospital and I’m still hospitalized until now. I was diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis and some decisions had to be made regarding the My Life on Mars schedule. Thank you in advance for everyone’s affection and understanding!”he then declared.

The press office of the famous also spoke on the matter: “Following medical guidelines so that he can recover, the performances of the show that would take place on the 23/06th in Novo Hamburgo and on the 25/06th in Curitiba are being postponed”.

“In Novo Hamburgo, the show will have its session on 08/26, at Teatro Feevale; in Curitiba, the date was postponed to 08/18, in Guairão. Monica is also grateful for the affection of the fans and the press, as well as the understanding of the entire public who had been programmed to watch her”the statement said.



Mônica Martelli talks about the absence of Paulo Gustavo

In a recent interview with Pedro Bial, Mônica Martelli said that she will never be able to get over the death of Paulo Gustavo (1978-2021).

The artist was one of the victims of the coronavirus and the government’s little case in the advance purchase of vaccines. Emotional, the actress spoke about her friend’s absence:

“Grief is a very crazy thing because there are several stages, which I already knew… But it’s totally unstable. No acceptance! When someone asks if I miss you, I say homesickness is a word that doesn’t account for what I feel, it’s not enough, it’s a daily lack of that person who called you all day long”.

