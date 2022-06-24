Monica shows her son with Júnior Lima playing with dolls and enchants

Monica Benini shows her son with Junior playing and declares herself

The digital influencer Monica Benini shared a beautiful picture of his eldest son playing. The famous is married to the musician Junior limeof the pair with Sandy, since 2014. Together they have a couple of children. Firstborn Otto, who is four years old, and little Lara, who is eight months old.

Celebrities are extremely zealous and reserved with their personal lives, the couple makes few appearances together. As for the children, Junior and sister Sandy, they cherish the anonymity of the heirs. They believe that fame was their choice and their children shouldn’t be exposed for it.

Always very careful, the influencer does not fail to register the experience of motherhood on her social networks. Monica Benini makes beautiful shots of her heirs and often accompanied by a reflection on children’s education, growth and love.

And that’s how the influencer showed how potent it is in the development of a child, affection, zeal. She revealed that often an everyday act can become a reference for the heirs.

In the photo, the boy Otto appeared sitting on a ball and rocking a doll in his arms. Monica then said that the firstborn just reproduced a affection that he sees so often inside the house.

“Eventually I make Lara sleep rocking her on the pilates ball and here’s today’s scene (probably one of the cutest I’ve ever seen) for you… Children and the infinite potential to inspire us to always be our best version”, described the wife in Junior.

It didn’t take long for netizens to melt over the record. There was no shortage of messages praising the record so exciting. “Oh, what a beautiful and rich thing!! I love a family,” said model Caroline Trentine.

Already a follower said: “The pure and genuine love of children. Oh what a joy”. Another follower identified with the situation and said: “How gorgeous. Here I used the ball a lot too. The nice swing and a relief for the spine”. A fan was moved and said: “I have a lot of faith in this generation with so much affection!”.

