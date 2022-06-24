Monkey Smallpox – Should I Be Worried? – Erickson Gontijo

Monkeypox virus particle (photo: Science Photo Library)

A lot of people must be asking themselves “another epidemic? Another pandemic?”. We haven’t even overcome the COVID challenge yet and do we already have another illness to worry about? The unknown brings us justifiable insecurities and, therefore, the best remedy is information – safe and reliable. After all, what is the smallpox of monkeys? It is a disease caused by the Monkeypox virus, a rare virus that is more present in rodents, but in 1958 it was identified in monkeys and this fact named the disease. The first case identified in humans was in 1970. Smallpox is a disease that has already circulated in the news, the subject of the media, the protagonist of films and has its place in debates on biological warfare, but it is not the same smallpox, we cannot confuse it. The most famous smallpox considered eradicated in the world.

How can I identify the disease?

Blisters and sores on the skin, which are itchy and painful, fever, chills, headache, muscle pain; excessive tiredness and back pain. We can make it easier with the definition of virus symptoms, adding the blisters on the body, especially the face, mucous membranes, such as the mouth, and extremities such as the palms of the hands and even the genitals.

How is the evolution of this disease?

After contact with the virus, symptoms may appear after five to 21 days and last an average of two to three weeks. Transmission can happen through direct contact with the secretions found in the lesions, through the bite of infected and animals, as well as through the consumption of the meat of infected animals. We must not at this moment judge the culture and needs of diverse communities in the world. The transmission that causes us a lot of alertness to the community (from humans to humans) that occurs through droplets and respiratory secretions when coughing or talking, is also documented.

How is the diagnosis made?

Clinical diagnosis, that is, the doctor assesses the history and condition of the patient. It is possible to request an exam to analyze the secretion present in the lesions. performed a PCR test (similar to that of COVID-19, which we are already tired of knowing).

He has a skin lesion. Do I have to worry about monkey pox?

Clinical reasoning will be able to differentiate diseases that are very similar and much more common than monkeypox, such as herpes zoster, skin allergy, syphilis, chickenpox and impetigo.

How can I protect myself?

Avoid contact with people suspected of having contracted the disease and avoid consumption of wild meats that may carry the disease virus, such as rodents and monkeys.

Is this disease curable?

Treatment is mainly based on controlling symptoms, but it is also possible to use the vaccine that already exists for smallpox. As there is no recommendation for mass vaccination against smallpox, the administration is made within a maximum of four days after contact with the disease in order to reduce the intensity of the disease or even prevent the manifestation in some cases, an efficiency of 85%.

In most cases, a good evolution and adequate control of signs and symptoms are expected. Monkeypox is much lighter than the famous smallpox eradicated in the 1980s.

What is the current state of the disease in the world?

Identified in more than 20 countries, there are approximately 200 cases in the world, Brazil has already confirmed more than 10 cases.

At the moment, we don’t need to create any fanfare or imagine that monkeypox will be a new pandemic like COVID-19.

The world health authorities are doing their role of monitoring and reporting to the population, but as important as the individual measures are the collective and governmental measures.