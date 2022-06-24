“More than Jade Picon”; Maisa’s fee on ‘Video Show’ is exposed by journalist and value surprises

As the media has already speculated, presenter and actress Maisa Silva should even be confirmed in the TV Globo team to take charge of the ‘Video Show’, which left the station’s programming schedule after decades on the air and is ready to return to the small screen. . What is most surprising now is the high fee that Silvio Santos’ student must pocket with the new contract at the Marinho station.

Apparently, the value signed must be very high and exceeds the contracts of already renowned Globo faces. The digital influencer Jade Picon, recently hired by the house to star in the next prime time production, the soap opera ‘Travessia’, by Glória Perez, will receive a monthly fee of approximately R$ 60 thousand.

According to journalist André Romano, from TV Observatory, the former SBT should receive around R$200,000 per month to take charge of the new program on television afternoons. And this value may be just the beginning, as it can still increase depending on the merchandising that the program has if the new face of the Video Show attracts.

It is also speculated that the former Bom Dia & Cia should be announced to the general public together with the return of the program to the afternoons of Globo, which should happen in the second half of the schedule of the Sunday Fantástico. The buzz around the hiring of Maisa generated a lot of criticism. The presenter Sonia Abrão, on the afternoon of last Wednesday (22), opined about the actress in charge of the global program and shot: “It will not last long”.