MPF asks STF to analyze alleged interference by Bolsonaro in investigation into Milton Ribeiro

The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) pointed to possible interference by President Jair Bolsonaro in the investigations into the case of former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro and asked that part of the case file be sent to the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The report sought out the Planalto Palace and is awaiting a return.

Judge Renato Borelli, author of the arrest warrant against Ribeiro, responded to the request made by the MPF and sent the material to the STF. The case will be reported by Minister Cármen Lúcia, who must call the Attorney General’s Office to manifest itself, as usual.

According to the document, prosecutor Anselmo Henrique Cordeiro Lopes asks that the investigation be forwarded to the highest court in the country in a confidential manner so that any possible occurrence of crimes of violation of functional secrecy with damage to the judicial administration and personal favor can be investigated.





“Furthermore, on this occasion, the MPF requests that the detailed report No. in the investigations, they are removed from the records and sent, separately and confidentially, to the Federal Supreme Court, in compliance with article 102, I, b, of the Constitution of the Republic, so that the possible occurrence of crimes of violation of functional secrecy with damage to the Judiciary Administration (art. 325, § 2, of the Penal Code) and personal favoring (art. 348 of the Penal Code)”, says the prosecutor.

The MPF also highlights evidence of “equal interference” in relation to the treatment given by the Federal Police to Ribeiro, who “was not taken to the Federal District (nor was he taken to any penitentiary unit) so that he could be questioned personally by the police authority that presides over the police investigation, despite the abundant structure available for the movement of prisoners”.

“At this point, it should be noted that the absence of Milton Ribeiro before the police authority was harmful to the free development of the ongoing investigations, in addition to hurting the isonomy that must exist in the treatment of all investigated”, adds the MP.





The Federal Police delegate, Bruno Callandrini, who, at the head of Operation Acesso Pago, arrested the former minister, complained about the treatment given to the former holder of the portfolio. According to the agent, the treatment got in the way of investigations.

In a text sent to colleagues who participated in the operation, Callandrini criticizes the fact that Ribeiro was not transferred to the Federal Police superintendence in Brasília, as initially determined by the Justice, and considers that the former minister “was treated with non-existent honors”. in the law”.

The transcript of audios found on the former minister’s cell phone and attached to the process that is running in the 15th Federal Court of the Federal District reveals that Ribeiro was afraid of being searched and apprehended by the Federal Police.















Former minister’s arrest









Ribeiro was arrested in Santos (SP) on Wednesday (22) in the Federal Police’s Operation Acesso Pago, which investigates the peddling of influence by pastors and corruption for the release of public resources from the National Fund for the Development of Education (FNDE), linked to the Ministry of Education (MEC).

In all, 13 search and seizure warrants and five arrests were carried out in Goiás, São Paulo, Pará and the Federal District. Ribeiro’s arrest warrant cites that he is suspected of passive corruption, malfeasance, administrative advocacy and influence peddling. In addition to him, pastors Arilton Moura and Gilmar Santos, identified as lobbyists who worked in the MEC’s ​​parallel cabinet, were arrested.









The following day, Thursday (23), Ribeiro left prison in São Paulo. The authorization was given by the judge Ney Bello, from the Federal Regional Court (TRF-1). The determination also applies to the other prisoners in the operation: pastors Gilmar Santos and Arilton Moura, former advisor Helder Diego da Silva Bartolomeu and lawyer Luciano de Freitas Musse.





controversial phrases

While he was in charge of the Ministry of Education, between July 2020 and March 2022, Milton Ribeiro’s administration was marked by a stampede of employees from Inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira) and by complaints of interference in the Enem ( National High School Exam). In addition, controversial phrases led the former minister to Congress to explain the role of the portfolio during the Covid-19 pandemic (see below).





Ribeiro was the fourth minister to occupy the MEC under President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The former minister took over the portfolio after the departure of Carlos Alberto Decotelli, who only stayed in office for five days after a series of questions about the veracity of the information disclosed in his resume. Ribeiro is a Presbyterian pastor, theologian and lawyer and was vice-president of the Deliberative Council of Instituto Presbiteriano Mackenzie.