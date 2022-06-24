MPRJ denounces Gabriel Monteiro for sexual harassment and sexual harassment | Rio de Janeiro

The Public Ministry of Rio (MPRJ) denounced councilor Gabriel Monteiro for sexual harassment and sexual harassment, on the 14th of June.

Monteiro had already been indicted by the Civil Police for the same crimes in inquiry by the Police Department for Assistance to Women (DEAM) of Jacarepaguá, in the West Zone of Rio, established at the end of March.

The investigation investigated sexual harassment and sexual harassment against the 26-year-old former advisor to parliamentarian Luiza Caroline Bezerra Batista.

The reports were made in a report by Fantástico, shown at the end of March, and mention kisses and hugs without consent, embarrassing scenes and caresses “in all regions of the body”.

Luiza Batista was Gabriel Monteiro’s production assistant and filed a police report.

“He would hug me from behind, ‘I love you’, kiss my face, come out with an erect penis. He got tired of rubbing my ass,” he narrated.

“Once it was in the car, that he started asking me to massage my foot. He pulled my foot and massaged it. I tried to remove my foot and he held it. Then he started to rub my legs. He went to the bench. back and started grabbing me, biting me, licking me”.

After seven months of working for the councilor, she ended up looking for a psychiatrist.

“I wanted to take my own life, because I felt guilty. Am I wearing some clothes that are causing this? Is it my fault somehow? Then I started asking God to take me.”

Third most voted councilor in Rio, Gabriel Monteiro is accused of moral and sexual harassment by servers and former employees

Gabriel Monteiro’s defense said that other employees denied the version of harassment at the police station. (see defense note below).

Gabriel Monteiro also responds to a process in the Ethics Council for breach of parliamentary decorum and may have his mandate revoked.

