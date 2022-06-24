Murilo Rosa and Isabel Fillardis cite challenges in their relationship with children, at 50 – 06/23/2022

During the fourth panel of Ageless Talks 2022with the theme “The 50 would be the adolescence of maturity? How to deal with the transition phase”, actors Murilo Rosa and Isabel Fillardis talked about living with their young children at this stage of life.

The actress told about the challenge of taking care, during menopause, of her middle child, Jamal, who has West syndrome, a type of epilepsy that manifests itself mainly in childhood and makes the child need special care.

“There are many issues, many demands that we need to manage, and sometimes the mother forgets to put the mask on herself first. Sometimes I stop to breathe a little, and this helps me to continue, because there are days when you wants to disappear,” he said.

For Murilo Rosa, this phase of transformation experienced by him and his children is a time of challenges. “They’re at an age where everything is very challenging. The songs they listen to today are terrible. As they’re teenagers, they’re starting to understand what a sex life is, and when a song comes along that’s too sexualizing, for them it’s playing in a subject that can be cool”, commented the actor.

The arrival of 50 brings a series of changes, which can be compared, in some way, to adolescence. The panel was mediated by journalist Silvia Ruiz.

Ageless Talks 2022

performed by Live well, Ageless Talks 2022 has as its central theme "The Maturity Revolution", addressing important issues for audiences aged 45 and over.

The event has the participation of special guests, such as Marina Lima (singer), Cristiana Oliveira (actress), Carolina Ferraz (actress), Denise Fraga (actress), Murilo Rosa (actor), Fernando Scherer (former swimmer), Alexandre da Silva (gerontologist and columnist for VivaBem) and Fabricio Carpinejar (writer and poet). Silvia Ruiz, author of the VivaBem column Ageless, is responsible for curating and presenting the event.

