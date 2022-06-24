Musk says he’s worried about possible Tesla bankruptcy

Elon Musk said that Tesla lived “a nightmare” in recent years and mentioned the possibility of bankruptcy of the company in the automotive sector. The company’s CEO linked the bad phase to the covid-19 pandemic, which intensified shortages in the supply chain and created restrictions on the movement of people, forcing its factories to close for long periods.

“The last 2 years have been an absolute nightmare of supply chain disruptions, one thing after another,” Musk said in an interview with a group of Tesla owners. “We’re not out of it yet. Our biggest concern is how to keep the factories running so we can pay people and not go bankrupt.”

It’s not certain if the risk is real, but the fact is that the automaker is ending its worst quarter from a financial point of view.

Tesla’s factory in Shanghai, China, was closed for weeks because of Covid-related lockdowns. In the interview, Musk said that the two units the automaker opened in the quarter, in Berlin (Germany) and Texas (USA), recorded billions of dollars in losses. Supply chain problems have made production “insignificant”, according to the tycoon.

“The factories in Berlin and Austin are giant money furnaces now. […] There’s a ton of expense and almost no production,” Musk said. The interview was held on May 31, but released only on Wednesday (June 22, 2022) by CNN International.

RESULTS

Tesla became a profitable company in late 2018 after years of losses. In the 1st quarter of this year, the automaker saw a 0.1% drop in new vehicle production compared to the 4th quarter of 2021. However, its year-over-year production increased by 69%.

This month, former employees filed a lawsuit against Tesla over a mass layoff of about 500 workers at the Sparks, Texas plant.

Supply chain problems are not unique to Musk’s company and are affecting automakers around the world. Companies are expected to release Q2 2022 sales figures early next month.