Natal has first suspected case of Monkeypox – 06/23/2022 – News

The Municipal Health Department of Natal (SMS) reported that the first suspected case of infection with the Monkeypox virus (Monkey Smallpox) was identified. As informed, the patient is male with a history of travel to Spain and contact with a confirmed case in the European country. The case was identified this Thursday (23).

According to SMS, the patient has already received medical care and collected material according to current protocols and guidelines on the need to maintain isolation, since transmission occurs through close contact with injuries, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials.

Brazil has already confirmed 11 cases of monkeypox, according to information from the Ministry of Health. The last three cases were confirmed on Wednesday (22). “The Ministry of Health reports that, so far, 11 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Brazil, seven in the state of São Paulo, two in Rio de Janeiro and two in Rio Grande do Sul”, explained Pasta, which did not provide more details about the new cases.

Monkeypox was first discovered in 1958, when two outbreaks of a smallpox-like disease occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research. The first human case of this variant was recorded in 1970 in Congo. It was later reported in humans in other Central and West African countries.

