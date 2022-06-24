national future, Haval H6 is caught in tests

The Haval H6 will be Great Wall’s future national SUV and it is already acclimatizing in Brazil, in a recent act on a road in the country.

GWM’s first confirmed product, the Haval H6 will play an important role in starting the Chinese brand’s work here.

Camouflaged, he was seen by the follower @leonardo_siqueira2111 of the channel @gessnermotors and will arrive with the most current look of Haval and will initially have two complete versions with different thrusters, both hybrids.

The Haval H6 is the flagship product of the Great Wall sub-brand and will have a flex-fuel engine in its hybrid package here in the future, which can also add the high-performance P4 version.

But, at first, it will arrive with the HEV and PHEV versions, with the first having a 1.5 Turbo engine with an electric drive, which should deliver 243 horsepower and 53.8 kgfm.

With that, the Haval H6 will already have an interesting performance, going from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.0 seconds.

In a second package, the Haval H6 Plug-in Hybrid can have 393 horsepower and 58 kgfm, going from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.5 seconds and with a range of 200 km.

Although Great Wall has described the two options with the same power, torque and acceleration, it is easy to imagine that the H6 Hybrid would be weaker than the H6 Plug-in Hybrid.

The latter, as a product of a higher level for external charging and autonomy in electric mode, will be noticeably more expensive and a superior performance would be a way to compensate both the price and the technology.

Ahead, the Haval H6 Hybrid P4 will be able to reach the national market with AWD traction and, following this logic, it would thus deliver 483 horsepower and 77.4 kgfm, with a range of 180 km in electric mode, logically having external recharge (plug-in).

As a result, each variant of the H6 would perform differently for different consumer profiles. Haval has other products that should accompany the H6 here, but it will be the beginning of the journey.

[Fotos: Reprodução]