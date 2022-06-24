Naughty audio from daughter-in-law to Leonardo makes him react: Give my c *

Singer has unexpected reaction with audio

Over the years, Leonardo became one of the largest sertanejos in Brazil. However, it’s not just his voice that draws attention. It turns out that he makes a point of showing good humor to his fans.

In addition, the singer also makes a point of playing with his family members. This time, a moment with your son, Zé Felipeand his daughter-in-law, Virginia Fonsecadrew attention.

That’s because the blogger decided to expose a compromising audio of Leonardo, who was sitting at a table while a heavy funk in the background on his TikTok account.

“Now I solve this stop. I don’t stay at home, I don’t stay at home. I’ll give my c*. And my [email protected] And this summer. nothing else matters”said the snippet of the song.

The moment he heard the song, Leonardo showed shock and his face widened in astonishment.

SINGER AND DAUGHTER-IN-LAW

It is worth saying that Virgínia Fonseca and Leonardo have a great affection for each other. Proof of this is that the two are always joking around on social media.

Recently, the artist was present on his daughter-in-law’s YouTube channel and forgot the name of his granddaughter, Maria Flor.

At the time, Zé Felipe’s heiress had not been born. Thus, internet users were curious to know if Leonardo would take her for a walk.

“What is this, Mali?”, asked Leonardo. Virginia Fonseca then explained to her father-in-law that it was her granddaughter’s nickname.

JOKE ABOUT APPEARANCE

And the jokes didn’t stop there, the singer also participated in the daughter-in-law’s Podcast and caused horrors.

Early on, Leonardo talked about Virgínia Fonseca’s appearance. “And that hair of yours? The ox ran his tongue on this shit,” he joked.

Without evading the subject, Virgínia Fonseca confessed that she had not slept and only applied a gel on her head, because of that, her hair had become wet.