Netflix lays off 300 employees after losing subscribers

THE Netflix laid off 300 employees this Thursday, 23, to adjust the accounts after the loss of subscribers that has been occurring since the beginning of the year. In all, 216 slipped workers are from the United States and Canada, 53 are from Europe, 30 from Asia and 17 from Latin America. This is the second round of mass layoffs for the company, which in May laid off 150 employees after its shares fell. “We regret not having seen our slowdown sooner, we could have ensured a more gradual readjustment of the business,” admitted Netflix founders Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos in a message sent to employees and reproduced by the newspaper “The Hollywood Reporter”.

According to the publication, the cut affects 3% of the company’s workforce worldwide. despite the mass layoff, the company promises that within a year and a half it will have the number of employees growing again. “We know that these two rounds of layoffs have been very difficult for everyone, and have created a lot of anxiety and uncertainty. We plan to return to a more normal course of business in the future,” the directors said. According to the latest earnings report, released in April, Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022. The company is considering charging subscribers more for sharing accounts with other houses and starting to show advertising on the platform.

