Nicole Bahls allegedly ‘ran’ from a restaurant after meeting famous people with whom she has a disaffection, says website

Last night, Thursday (23), Nicole Bahls became a topic again among netizens after starring, alongside her boyfriend, the businessman Marcelo Viana. The two celebrities went out to dinner in Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro, but the night did not end as expected.

According to information from the website Extra, the celebrities chose a trendy restaurant in the city of Rio de Janeiro. The night could have been romantic, but everything changed when, supposedly, the famous ended up running into a famous one with whom she has a disaffection.

The restaurant staff would have been confused by the ‘escape’ of the famous, as it all happened while they were looking for a table for the couple to sit. Still according to ExtraNicole would have run after seeing Narcisa Tamborindeguy (Brazilian socialite, lawyer, writer and journalist) talking to some friends.

