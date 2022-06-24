Not even BRL 1,000 aid covers road costs, say truck drivers

The government’s decision to propose aid to truck drivers, to try to ease the rise in diesel, did not satisfy those who are on the road every day. Drivers heard by UOL they say that the R$ 1,000 “Pix Caminhoneiro” doesn’t even pay for 300 km of distance traveled. In addition, the freight price has not been updated, and there are still vehicle maintenance costs.

O UOL found that the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, has already struck the gavel in the amount of R$ 1,000, but there are obstacles, because the electoral law prohibits the creation of benefits in an election year. To circumvent the law, in theory, the new aid would only be possible from a PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution), a mechanism that the government intends to use. But even this alternative is subject to questioning in the courts.

On the road, fear with costs

Carlos de Martim, 42, has been on the road since he was 18. He says he never imagined that the price of a liter of diesel would reach R$7, and that he is afraid that one day he will no longer be able to pay the costs of work.

The report found the truck driver while he was filling up at a gas station on the banks of the Anhanguera highway, in Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo. He put R$140 to “go from here to there”, he said. “I was going to get another load in the neighboring city of Sumaré, not sure if I would be able to earn any more money on the day”, he said.

With diesel at R$ 7.27 a liter, it was only possible to fill up with 14 liters. “To fill the tank of my truck, for example, I need to pay R$ 1,080. There is no account that closes”, he said.

Even on smaller vehicles, costs are also a drag on drivers. amauri Oliveira, 54, drives a VUC (Urban Cargo Vehicle), which is the size of a van.

The average running time is a little higher than that of traditional trucks, 9 km/l, but the economic impact is also heavy. For him, the more help, the better. Even because, he says, the bill does not only involve fuel. “There’s the maintenance of the truck, the price of tires, which has also gone up. There are many things at stake,” he said.

‘We feel undervalued’

Willian Mendes, 40, is from Carmópolis de Minas, Minas Gerais. The report found him at a roadside station on the outskirts of Campinas, about 450 km away from his hometown. To get back there, he would practically spend a full tank.

“I can’t go back [para casa] with a charge. It’s just impossible. If not, I’ll pay to work”, he said, while talking via cell phone with agents — people or companies that, roughly speaking, “sell cargo” to self-employed truck drivers. the delivery.

“We feel very undervalued. We wake up very early, we run a huge amount of kilometers a day to earn small amounts”, he says.

Mendes has always had a truck, but he started driving on the road every day three years ago. The brothers, also truck drivers, struggle on the road to earn a living.

For him, even the proposal of an aid of R$ 1,000 would not meet the needs of the category. “It improves a little, but it’s still far from ideal. Even because the cost of shipping doesn’t go up. I see that you can fill the tank just once, and look there, depending on the place”, he evaluates.

Expense is greater than aid

The request of UOLthe licensed president of Abrava (Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers), Wallace Landim, made an account that shows that the aid of R$ 1,000 would allow driving from 231 to 289 km, on average.

The calculation was based on the consumption of a three-axle truck, which is on average 2 km/l, and fuel at an average value of R$ 6.90 per liter.

Initially, the government will study a lower value, R$ 400, which would be enough to travel only 100 km, on average.

The economics professor at Ibmec-Rio Caio Ferrari says that a truck driver spends from R$5,000 to R$10,000 on diesel per month, if he is going to keep the truck running straight. As a result, the aid would have little impact on the budget.

“Overall, it’s a very low value in relation to the cost of fuel. It’s more of a measure for the English to see, it will be ineffective.”

The idea of ​​creating a benefit for truck drivers gained strength in the government after Petrobras announced, on Friday (17), a readjustment of 14.26% in the liter of diesel for distributors. The most recent data indicate that, at the pump, the liter of diesel costs an average of R$ 6.90, according to the ANP (National Petroleum Agency) balance sheet, and can reach R$ 8.63 — figures that still do not fully reflect the recent rise.