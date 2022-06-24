Nubank launches debit card account for 12 to 17 year olds

Nubank announced on Wednesday (22) that teenagers between 12 and 17 will now have digital bank accounts. The launch of the tests will take place this month, being necessary that the parents request the creation of the account. The news will be released gradually to customers.

The company reports that “some fathers and mothers may ask for a Nubank account and debit card for your sons and daughters”. However, young people will not have access to credit card, loan, investment or any other product besides the account or debit card”. The company also informs that it will study the need to include more products for teenagers.

“Young people aged 12 to 17 will only have access to the Nubank account and debit card. They will not be able to request the credit function”, says the company’s statement.

About the launch, Nubank explains that it maintains this culture of testing and learning, and also mentions that this can be an opportunity for minors to learn about financial control. During the tests, the digital bank aims to collect feedback to improve the product.

What can be done in the Nubank account for young people?

The Nubank account for teenagers has the Save Money function, mobile recharge, online purchases with the virtual debit card, withdrawing money at ATMs and bank transactions (Pix, TED and others).

To create an account for their sons and daughters, parents also need to have an account opened at Nubank. Customers selected to participate in the tests will see a notice that says “Your minor children can now have a Nubank account”, and then they can click on it to proceed.

About how you will select clients who are fathers or mothers, the company says it does not identify “which of our customers have children”. Therefore, the notice may be disregarded by customers who do not have children between the ages of 12 and 17.