Nutritionist reveals 4 reasons to include saffron in the diet

O saffron It can be considered a kind of medicinal plant, from the same family as ginger. It is an Asian spice, widely used in Indian cuisine and which began to spread around the world through ancient Arab traders.

With a strong and intense flavor, saffron has become a tasty seasoning for meats, vegetables, soups and savory dishes in general. However, not everyone is aware of the numerous advantages it can provide for the human body. “This spice also acts as a natural and herbal medicine, a powerful food and dietary supplement,” says nutritionist and endocrinologist, Dr. Gabriela Abdo Camargo.

Therefore, the expert separated four important reasons to include saffron in the diet. Check out:

1 – Strengthens the heart – Saffron, according to Dr. Camargo, prevents the accumulation of “bad” cholesterol and, consequently, protects the heart, reducing the chances of a possible heart attack or stroke. In addition, the specialist also reveals that science has discovered that curcumin – a substance present in the plant – reduces the risk of heart failure.

2 – Makes you younger – According to the nutritionist, many studies indicate that these properties found in saffron are mainly attributed to carotenoids – crocin and safranal – with antioxidant properties and selective collectors of free radicals. Factors that also combat premature aging.

3 – Prevents diabetes – This substance can also prevent developing diabetes. Dr. Camargo says that a study carried out with pre-diabetics included saffron extract in their diet for nine months. One group actually consumed the plant, but the other did not. At the end of the research, none of the subjects who received doses of the spice developed type 2 diabetes.

4 – Fights inflammation – Widely used in Indian cuisine, saffron extract is a spice with anti-inflammatory properties. According to the nutritionist, it increases the resistance of cells to oxidative damage, in addition to reducing inflammatory processes in the body. Not to mention that the consumption of the spice still inhibits the growth of bacteria, parasites and fungi, which cause diseases.

“One of its main active compounds is curcumin. Its anti-inflammatory action mechanism acts in the arachidonic acid cascade, that is, in the inflammation cascade, inhibiting the molecules involved in the inflammatory process. This inhibition occurs in a modular and , therefore, involves several biological phenomena that interfere with cell activations and molecular signals, calling the anti-inflammatory therapeutic activity”, completes the specialist.

How to use saffron and its contraindications

“In the diet, use powdered seasoning freely in soups, breads, cakes, cookies, omelets and tapioca. In addition, there is also no restriction for use in poultry, meat and stews, vegetables, rice, beans, peas, etc. The powdered version can still be used in juices and sprinkled in salads and soups. But it is worth remembering that saffron is contraindicated during pregnancy, lactation and for children under four years of age”, concludes Dr. Camargo.

