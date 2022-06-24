Obi-Wan Kenobi | Actor breaks silence on his big comeback

WARNING: THE CONTENT BELOW CONTAINS SPOILERS

‎Something many fans have been waiting for for some time, Liam Neeson returned as Qui-Gon Jinn (in the Force Phantom form) in the latest episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

This is the iconic Jedi Master’s first live-action appearance since ‎‎Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace‎‎ (1999).

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Neeson finally broke the silence, and especially thanked George Lucas, creator of the franchise.

‎”I certainly didn’t want anyone else playing Qui-Gon Jinn, and I also wanted to show my respect for George (Lucas) and that mythical world he created. Also, Ewan (McGregor) is a friend, and I loved working alongside him during ‎‎The Phantom Menace‎‎ 25 years ago.”‎

The actor will also voice Qui-Gon Jinn in the upcoming anthology series. Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi.

According to Making Star Wars, the second season is in development. Apparently, the platform was very satisfied with the performance of the series, and so it gave the green light for new episodes.

The site adds that some adjustments were made to the first season to allow for more exploration into the character’s story.

READ TOO:

Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place ten years after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sithbringing the reunion between Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader.

Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen are back in their classic roles in the franchise.

The main cast also brings Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit), Joel Edgerton (Warrior), Bonnie Piesse (The Vow), Kumail Nanjiani (Eternal), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Rupert Friend (Hitman: Agent 47), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Lair of Thieves), Sung Kang (Fast and Furious 3), Simone Kessell (Reckoning) and Benny Safdie (Good behavior).

Edgerton and Piesse return to the roles of Owen and Beru Lars, respectively, after small appearances in the George Lucas-directed Prelude Trilogy..