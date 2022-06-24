OFFICIAL NOTE – MINISTER OF DEFENSE AND COMMANDERS OF THE ARMED FORCES PRESENT CRIME NEWS AGAINST ALLEGED CRIMINAL STATEMENTS — Portuguese (Brazil)

The Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces vehemently repudiate the irresponsible statements made by Mr. Ciro Ferreira Gomes, who, in an interview with a national radio station broadcast on Tuesday (21.6), accused the Armed Forces of colluding with organized crime in the Amazon. Such frivolous accusations seriously affect the reputation and dignity of these respected Institutions of the Brazilian Nation, whose honor, values ​​and traditions are confused with the very identity of the Brazilian People.

It is not admissible, in a democratic state, for unfounded accusations of crime to be made, without the necessary identification of the author by the accuser and without the due presentation of evidence, even more when directed to perennial institutions of the Brazilian State.

As a result, the Minister of Defense and the Commanders of the Armed Forces presented, this Thursday (23.6), news of a crime to the Attorney General of the Republic against Mr. of the crimes of “Publicly inciting animosity between or among the Armed Forces against constitutional powers, civil institutions or society” (Article 286, sole paragraph, of the Penal Code); and “Propagating facts that you know are untrue, capable of offending the dignity or undermining the Armed Forces’ credit or the trust they deserve from the public” (Article 219 of the Military Penal Code).

Finally, the Armed Forces are very proud of acting in the defense and protection of the Amazon and of carrying out, on a regular basis, actions to combat environmental and cross-border crimes, developed in conjunction with other government agencies, as well as in helping the Brazilian population in situations difficulties and in activities for their well-being and national development. Thanks to their conduct, the military has the highest confidence of Brazilians.

Brasília-DF, June 23, 2022.

Paulo Sergio Nogueira de Oliveira

Minister of State for Defense

Almir Garnier Santos – Fleet Admiral

navy commander

Army General Marco Antônio Freire Gomes

army commander

Air Lieutenant Brigadier Carlos de Almeida Baptista Junior

Air Force Commander