“On Pix at the time”; Fenerbahçe increases offer and accepts to pay ‘money truck’ for Gabigol; values ​​are exposed

Shirt 9 does not come well and is being criticized by most Flamengo fans

gabigol is one of the great idols of Flamengo’s recent history, but he has been on a low in recent games and has been highly demanded by the fans. The shirt 9, in addition to not scoring goals, has performed well below expectations and part of the crowd even asks that he be charged by the board or even stay on the bench.

Always when the transfer window opensGabi has been considered by several European football teams. This time, Fenerbahçe are very interested in his signing in the signing of the goalscorer and have decided to increase the proposal to acquire him permanently, aiming at the beginning of the next European season.

According to the publication of “Fanatik”, the Turks can pay up to 15 million euros (R$ 82.4 million at the current price). Flamengo, in turn, knows how important Gabigol is to the squad, not only on the field, but also the media that a player of this level has and passes on to the Rio club. He arrived at CRF in 2019 and accumulates several records.

Gabi has this desire to prove himself in Europe for the second time, since, when he left Santos, he did not do well at Inter Milan and also did little at Benfica.. So, he returned to Brazil to work again at Alvinegro Praiano and then arrived at Flamengo, who bought him soon after.

R$ 82.4 million are considered optimal values, but Mengão does not need to get rid of its players, especially the main ones. On the other hand, the management claims that no athlete is non-negotiable and is always open to hear proposals and discuss a possible sale.