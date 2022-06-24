Pabllo Vittar shows off a pestle waist and a flat stomach in panties: “The biggest”

Drag queen Pabllo Vittar poses in just her panties and top and displays a slim waist and sculpted body; Look

The singer Pablo Vittar appeared this Thursday (23) using only the necessary to hide the private parts.

In a mirror selfie, the drag queen posed with a thong and a top, highlighting her very thin waist, defined belly and toned legs.

In the caption, only a green apple emoji, very mysterious.

Followers applauded the star’s good form. “the biggest we have“, wrote one in the comments. Another commented: “the doll’s body“. A third used an expression that is already falling into disuse: “body of millions“. Check out:

ACHIEVED

On the afternoon of last Sunday (19), Pablo Vittar performed at the 26th LGBTQIA+ Parade in São Paulo and was talked about. That’s because, dragging a crowd down Avenida Paulista, the most followed drag queen in the world was hit in the face by an object became a topic on social media.

During the moment of the attack, the famous sang ‘Follow Me’, her latest single, released in partnership with the Japanese-British Rina Sawayama. When faced with the object in her face, the artist gave the person responsible for the scene a big scolding and continued with her presentation.