PagBank is hiring dozens of interns; sign up

O PagBank PagSegurothe complete digital bank with 23.5 million customers and leader in the segment of card machines and payment solutions and belonging to the UOL Group, launches its PagTalents Internship Program 2022.

There are more than 73 vacancies for various areas such as technology, product development, customer service, commercial, investment, finance, marketing, fraud prevention, compliance and market intelligence. Applications can be made through the 99jobs platform until the July 22nd. The testing, dynamics and interview processes will be entirely online.

In this edition, the program will dedicate 50% of the vacancies to students in socioeconomic vulnerability, who have attended the last five years of basic education in public or private schools with a full scholarship. The other prerequisites for the vacancies are: be studying higher education (bachelor’s or technologist), with training scheduled between December 2023 and December 2024. In addition, knowledge of the English language is not required. The benefits offered are grants, meal vouchers, transportation vouchers, medical assistance, life insurance and gym allowance.

About the PagTalents Internship Program 2022

In the previous edition of the program, in 2020, 86% of the interns were hired. Therefore, the PagTalents 2022 Internship Program is an excellent opportunity to enter the job market. At PagBank PagSeguro, a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, interns have the opportunity to learn from experienced professionals with access to cutting-edge technology.

“Working to make a difference in people’s lives is a purpose of our company, whether by democratizing access to financial services or with actions like PagTalents, which offer career opportunities for students who want to work in a fintech and who are eager to learn ”emphasizes Fabiana Verdicchio, director of Human Resources at PagBank PagSeguro.

All people are welcome at PagBank PagSeguro, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, culture, origin, religion, disability, age or any other characteristic. The PagTalents Internship Program provides an experience and learning environment, preparing students with knowledge of the digital banking business and payment methods.

The intern participates in a welcome meeting, goes through specific learning paths and behavioral skills development. The young people will be accompanied by the PagBank PagSeguro team throughout the development journey, with theoretical and practical knowledge and exchange of experiences.

For registration or additional information, click here or visit this link.

About PagBank PagSeguro

PagBank PagSeguro promotes innovative solutions in financial services and means of payment, automating the purchase, sale and transfer process to leverage business for any person and company, in a simple and secure way. A company of Grupo UOL – leader of the Brazilian internet – PagBank PagSeguro acts as issuer, acquirer and offers digital accounts, in addition to providing complete solutions for online and in-person payments (by mobile devices and POS devices).

PagBank PagSeguro also has the widest variety of payment methods, such as credit, prepaid and meal cards, in addition to bank transfers, payments by bank slip, account balance, among others.

Finally, PagSeguro SA is regulated by the Central Bank of Brazil as a payment institution that issues electronic money, issuer of postpaid instrument and acquirer, having partnerships with the main card brands. Its parent company, PagSeguro Digital, is publicly traded in the US (NYSE: PAGS) and regulated by the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). The distribution of investment funds is carried out by BancoSeguro SA, authorized by the Central Bank of Brazil, the Securities and Exchange Commission and affiliated with ANBIMA.

