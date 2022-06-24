‘Pantanal’: Irma and Trindade will have sex in a nostalgic place; see how it will be | come around

Get the kids out of the room! Soon in Pantanal, Irma (Camila Morgado) and Trindade (Gabriel Sater) will approach and… deliver everything! The couple will have a good sex ~hot in the waters of the river and in a place you won’t believe! Come see more:

Ah, if those waters of the Pantanal could talk, huh?! In the next few weeks of the nine o’clock soap, Irma will invite Trindade for a boat ride, and you can’t imagine where the pedestrian will end up their boat: on the little beach where Irma and José Leôncio (Renato Góes) had a hot sex.

“I just find it strange that, with so many places to go, you brought me right here,” Irma will say.

The pedestrian will question the importance of this being remembered on this tour – filled with sensual looks.

“It doesn’t matter at all… Actually, now nothing else matters…”, Irma will agree.

And the rest you already know! Irma and Trindade will cross paths and it will happen: 😏👌😝🥵❗🤗

After the act has been consummated, and with Irma’s affection, Trindade will speak to himself:

“Cramulhão, if you forgive me… But I feel that our deal is breaking down…”

